Ram closes reservations for its first electric truck, the 1500 REV, after 5 days

Ram Trucks has officially closed reservations for its first electric truck, the Ram 1500 REV, after opening them on Super Bowl Sunday.

The highly anticipated electric truck was officially revealed in its production form this past Sunday during the super bowl.

After showing its Ram Revolution (REV) concept model at CES in January, with unique features like detachable third-row seating, grand saloon doors, up to 18-foot cargo storage, and an autonomous robot charger, fans were hyped for the release.

Although the production model skipped many of these features, opting for a classic Ram 1500 design with modern accents, the company still believes its electric truck will start a “revolution.”

Despite several EV trucks already in high demand, like the Rivian R1S and Ford F-150 Lightning, and many more set to hit the market, Ram has consistently claimed its 1500 REV will:

Push past the competition in areas customers care about the most: range, payload, towing and charge time.

After the electric truck debuted during the Super Bowl, potential buyers could reserve their spot in line by signing up for an exclusive REV Insider+ membership program for a $100 refundable fee at RamREV.com.

It seems fans got the message. As of Friday, February 17, 2023, the Ram REV Insider+ program has reached max capacity due to high demand, thanks to a tip from Ram1500revolutionforum.com. Those still interested can sign up for the latest updates by entering their email and zip code and will be first to know when/ if capacity has been reached.

Electrek’s Take

This is not the first time we have seen significant pent-up demand for an electric truck, or any EV for that matter.

Ford gather almost 200,000 reservations for its F-150 Lightning by December 2021, representing around three years of backlog. Although not a truck, the Cadillac Lyriq sold out in 19 minutes, showing demand for electric vehicles from all segments continues building momentum.

Although we don’t know how much “high demand” is, I’m sure the EV truck is seeing plenty of demand, with many looking for zero-emission truck options in the future.