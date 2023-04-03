This folding e-bike packs 62 miles of range per charge at $700 in New Green Deals

If you might have been holding off on picking up an e-bike until a longer-range model came down to a more affordable price, the time is finally here. Right now, you can pick up the ENGWE EP-2 Pro folding e-bike for $700 shipped at Geekbuying, saving $199 from its typical going rate. Delivering up to 25 MPH speeds and a range of up to 62 miles, this e-bike is a great way to ride around town this spring. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Take to the trail and ride to work this spring

Geekbuying is curretnly offering the ENGWE EP-2 Pro Folding E-bike for $700 shipped when you use the code NNNEP2Pro6 at checkout. Note: You’ll need to be signed into a free account for the coupon code to apply. Down from a normal rate of $899 at Geekbuying, today’s $199 discount delivers the lowest price that we’ve seen on this e-bike. With a 750W brushless gear motor and 48V brushless controller, this e-bike can travel at up to 25 MPH in electric mode without you pedaling. We mention that because there’s three riding modes and five power levels to choose from, letting you choose how much the bike assists you or whether it just powers itself. You’ll find that the 13Ah battery can last up to 62 miles on a single charge, which is quite far given the price of this e-bike. Plus, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to ride, making this a greener alternative to using a standard car to get to or from work this spring. On top of that, the folding function makes it super simple to stow this e-bike when you’re not riding it. Even though this e-bike might not be from one of the larger, more well-known brands out there, the features and price make it an option that might be worth the chance for some.

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT electric scooters now up to $500 off from $2,500

Segway is now offering its latest SuperScooter GT1 Electric Scooter for $2,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,800, you’re looking at the first discount of the year and a well-timed spring discount to deliver the 2023 low. It comes within $100 of our previous Cyber Monday mention last year, and is the second-best discount of all-time since launching in August of last year. Segway’s new SuperScooter GT1 arrives centered around a 1,008Wh battery that powers the 3000W rear-wheel drive motor. Capable of accelerating to 30 MPH in under 8 seconds, you’re looking at a more commuter-ready 37.3 MPH top speed to pair with its 43.5-mile range. Everything is then packed into an aircraft-grade aluminum frame with front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, and 11-inch tubeless tires.

Packed into a similar design as the lead deal, the SuperScooter GT2 steps up to an even more capable feature set. Segway is delivering an even faster electric ride thanks to a 43.5 MPH top speed powered by a 6000W 2-wheel drive motor that enables a 0 to 30 MPH acceleration in just under 4 seconds. That pairs with a 55.9-mile range, integrated transparent OLED display in-between the handlebars, and 1,512Wh battery. This model of course then steps up in price, and arrives with a more fitting $3,499.99 price tag to match all of the high-end functionality. This is delivering a new all-time low from its usual $4,000 price tag. It’s $9 under our previous December discount from last year and amounts to $500 in overall savings.

Save 46% on Sun Joe’s SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer in return to low of $59

Amazon is currently offering the Sun Joe SPX205E-XT Portable Electric Pressure Washer for $59 shipped. Normally going for $109, this 46% discount or solid $50 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked for this model. Coming with an adjustable spray wand, this washer can output a maximum of 1600PSI and up to 1.45 GPM to break through the caked-on dirt and grim on your house or sidewalks. The pressure washer uses Sun Joe’s Total Stop System to shut off the pump when the trigger is not engaged to prolong its life while saving energy too. You will be able to reach just about anywhere with the included extension wand and the 35-foot power cord and 20-feet of high-pressure hose.

