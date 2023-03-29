Siemens Gamesa’s largest offshore turbine will power the world’s second-largest offshore wind farm

Siemens Gamesa is going to supply its largest, most powerful offshore wind turbine to date to the UK’s East Anglia 3 – the world’s second-largest wind farm.

The Spanish-German wind giant has signed a firm order with ScottishPower Renewables to supply 95 of its SG 14-236 DD wind turbines to East Anglia 3, a massive 1.4 gigawatt (GW) offshore wind farm 69 km (43 miles) off England’s Norfolk coast. The project will cover an area of around 305 sq km (118 sq mi). It will provide clean electricity to 1.3 million UK homes.

Installation is expected to begin in spring 2026 and be completed by the end of that year. The anticipated lifetime of the project is 25 years, which from 2026 will take the power generation of East Anglia 3 beyond the UK’s 2050 net-zero target.

East Anglia 3 is the second of four wind farms planned in the ScottishPower Renewables’ 2.9 GW East Anglia Hub development in the North Sea.

Siemens Gamesa’s SG 14-236 DD is one of the most powerful wind turbines in the world, with an output of 14 megawatts (MW) and a rotor diameter of 236 meters (774 feet). It has a swept area of 43,500 sq m (468,230 sq ft).

Earlier this month, the SG 14-236 DD prototype, which is installed at the Danish national test center for large wind turbines in Osterild, had delivered its first power to the grid.

Production of the turbine’s 115-m-long (377 ft-long) blades at Siemens Gamesa’s facility in Aalborg, Denmark, started in April 2022. Each B115 blade is 17 feet longer than an American football field.

Photo: Siemens Gamesa

