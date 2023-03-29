Stop using your gas mower and get this 21-inch 80V cordless electric Greenworks instead for $480 in New Green Deals

Have you been waiting for the perfect time to kick gas and oil to the curb for lawn mowing? Well, now’s your chance to join team electric for your weekly yard care duties. Today only, you can get a 21-inch 80V Greenworks cordless electric lawn mower for $480 at Best Buy. It includes a 4Ah 80V battery and charger, delivering plenty of runtime to handle most residential yards mowing up to .5-acres on a single charge. Not only does this get rid of your need to fill up the mower with gas weekly, but also cuts down on emissions and noise as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Finally get rid of yearly lawn mower maintenance

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Greenworks 21-inch 80V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $479.99 shipped. For comparison, Best Buy traditionally charges $580 for this kit and a similar setup from Greenworks directly goes for $600 right now. Arriving just in time for spring yard care, this electric mower will help kick gas and oil out of your weekly routine. No longer will you have to deal with yearly maintenance like spark plug changes, oil filters, and the weekly fuel fill up. Instead, you simply charge the 4Ah 80V included battery and you’ll be ready to go at any time. On top of that, going electric with your mower will cut down on noise as well, which means you can be a stealthy neighbor and mow in the morning or evening without bothering those next door. And, there’s even a built-in LED headlight to mow in the dark should you need. The battery is even compatible with all other 80V Greenworks tools, making it a versatile buy all around.

Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Power Station is fit for spring adventures at $250 (Save $50)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $249.95 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings and the first discount of the year. It’s the lowest since we saw it drop $10 less back in December and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. A lot of the power stations we feature at 9to5Toys as of late are of a much more capable variety, which makes today’s price cut on the Goal Zero Yeti 200X a notable option for those who can get away with something a bit more entry-level. It’ll provide 187Wh of energy to your setup, be it for just having some extra energy around the house in case of power failures or to tag along on tailgates and the like. There’s a full AC outlet on the front, as well as a car cigarette lighter outlet, dual USB-A 2.4A ports, and then the 60W USB-C PD port.

A more affordable way to bring some portable power into your setup, the previous-generation Sherpa 100 PD doesn’t rock quite as expansive of an I/O selection as the lead deal, but still comes centered around a capable 25,600mAh internal battery at $150. In place of full AC outlets, you’ll find a more mobile-friendly lineup of charging ports with a 60W USB-C port joined by a pair 2.4A USB slots. All packed into a rugged housing, there’s also a 10W Qi pad on the top. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

Ditch gas and oil this spring with the SWFT FLEET e-bike

Best Buy is offering the SWFT FLEET E-bike for $699.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,000 at Best Buy, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. In fact, it’s only $50 above the best price ever, which was set back in January. Ready to help you get around town this spring, the SWFT FLEET features a range of over 37 miles on a single charge. That means you’ll have plenty of charge to get to and from work without worrying about plugging in mid-day, but if you need that extra range, it’s easy enough to charge before heading home. You’ll find various pedal-assist modes to change how much either you or the bike is doing when riding, and, should you need, the bike can go up to 19.8 MPH by itself with no assistance. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required to use this bike, making it a green way to get the wind in your hair and commute in 2023. Be sure to take a look at our hands-on review of the SWFT FLEET to take a deeper dive.

