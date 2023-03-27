Finally switch to a battery-powered string trimmer with RYOBI’s 18V 15-inch kit at $139 in New Green Deals

If switching from gas to electric is a bit daunting as you think of having to buy yet another battery platform, chargers, and the like, then RYOBI has you covered. As one of America’s largest DIY tool brands, there’s a real possibility you have some RYOBI 18V tools already at home. Whether that’s the case or not, picking up a RYOBI 18V ONE+ 15-inch cordless string trimmer is a good choice either way. The kit includes a 4Ah battery and charger to jump-start your collection and also adds another battery to your kit if you already have some. On sale for $139 shipped, you’ll find that today’s deal saves 22% from the normal $179 going rate, marking one of the first discounts of the season. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

RYOBI makes it easy to go green this spring

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is offering a selection of RYOBI and other electric outdoor yard tools on sale. Our top pick from the sale is RYOBI’s 18V ONE+ 15-inch Cordless String Trimmer Kit for $139 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at 22% off the normal $179 going rates and marks one of the first discounts that we’ve tracked so far this season. Ready to jump-start your yard tool overhaul, going with RYOBI tools means you’ll be able to utilize 18V ONE+ batteries that you might already own. This string trimmer features a brushless motor, bump feed head with speed winder, and variable speed control. Compatible with 0.080- and 0.095-inch string line, you can even adjust the cutting width from 13 to 15 inches to dial things in. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is needed for this tool to work, and the included 4Ah battery and charger will work with all other RYOBI 18V ONE+ tools too.

Anker PowerHouse 256Wh power station drops to best price of the year at $187 (Reg. $250)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now discounting several of its portable power stations, all of which are headlined by the PowerHouse 256Wh model at $186.99 shipped. Down from $250, this is one of the best discounts we’ve seen to date at 25% off. It’s $13 under our previous mentions and matching the lowest price of the year. This is also the second-best discount to date. Packing all of Anker’s usual portable power station perks into a redesigned package, this more recent offering arrives with an internal 256Wh battery. That pairs with a multitude of ports for refueling your everyday carry like two AC outlets, a 60W USB-C PD port, dual USB-A slots, and a car socket, all of which share 200W of power between them. An integrated LED light on the front and carrying handle make it an even better companion for camping, or just having on-hand for power outages at home.

If the lead deal isn’t packing enough power for your needs, we’re also tracking some other models on sale. These are all mostly at some of the best prices of the year, and if not, marking rare chances to save nonetheless at $50 or more below our previous mentions from last month. Just be sure to clip the on-page coupon for each of the listings in order to lock-in the prices you see below.

Spring joy rides await with Segway’s Ninebot E22 electric scooter at $500 low (Save $300)

Amazon now offers the Segway Ninebot ES4 Electric Kick Scooter for $499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $800, you’re looking at only the second discount of the year and a match of the all-time low. This is well under our previous $730 price cut from last year and one of the first times it has gotten close to being this low. Spring weather is officially here and if you’re looking to usher in those more comfortable temperatures with some joyrides through town, it’s time to hit the streets and cruise around on EVs like the discounted Segway Ninebot ES4. Whether it’s for commuting to and from work or just for some fun, this electric kickscooter is up to the task with a 28-mile range and 19 MPH top speed. In-between rides, its folding design is sure to come in handy and there’s also a built-in headlight for being able to ride around even once the sun goes down.

To go alongside the more traditional EV on sale above, Amazon is also marking down two different versions of Segway’s Ninebot self-balancing electric scooters. These ride-on vehicles are powered by electric just the same, but are a bit more high-tech compared to the usual scooter form-factor above.

Pick up an EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two solar panels for $983 with our exclusive code

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special bundle with the EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two 110W Solar Panels for $983.18 shipped with the code 9TO5POWER at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $1,299 at Amazon for just the DELTA Mini 2 with two solar panels, and the RIVER 2 costs an additional $199 there. Today’s deal saves a total of 34% from the going rate at Amazon and comes in at $515 in total savings.

This bundle has quite a lot to it, so we’ll unpack the contents in stages. Starting things off, you’ll have the compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station. The 256Wh RIVER 2 features a total output of 600W and allows you to run up to six appliances at the same time. There are two AC outlets, one grounded and one not grounded here, which can power various items like mini fridges, toasters, or even small heaters. You’ll also find a 60W USB-C output, dual 12W USB-A, and a 100W DC plug too.

Now, if that’s not enough for your daily use, then that’s where the 882Wh EcoFlow DELTA Mini comes in. Taking things up a notch, the DELTA Mini features a maximum sustained output of 1,400W, though it can boost up to 1,800W if the need arises. With five total AC outputs here, four of which have the ability to be grounded (though only two at a time), this power station is great for running a larger campsite or even your home off-grid. In addition to the AC ports, you’ll find a 100W USB-C port, three total USB-A plugs up to 18W, and a DC out capable of delivering up to 126W. Of course, both the RIVER 2 and DELTA Mini function without any gas or oil needed.

Wondering how you recharge off-grid? Well, the two included 110W solar panels are made for just that. You can hook up the panels to either portable power station and recharge with the sun’s rays. This comes in handy whenever you’re off-grid for extended periods of time, or if the power is out at home for more than a few hours. Essentially, you can use the solar panels to power and charge the batteries during the day, so that way when the sun goes down you can still keep things up and running just the same.

