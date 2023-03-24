Save $190 on this foldable 400W solar panel at $509 in New Green Deals

If the standard 100W or 200W solar panels we normally feature don’t supply enough energy for your setup, then consider picking up ALLPOWERS’ 400W foldable panel that’s on sale for $190 off today. Down to $509 with stacking discounts from its normal $699 going rate, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to withstand the elements thanks to an IP67 weatherproof rating, you’ll find that this solar panel is ideal for both camping and permanent installations. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Power your off-grid lifestyle with sunlight

ALLPOWERSDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Portable 400W Solar Panel for $509.10 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code OOXGOPKM at checkout. For comparison, this solar panel typically fetches $699 at Amazon, and our last mention was $599 back in November. This saves you $190 from the normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked for this solar panel. While we often see 100W or 200W solar panel deals, this 400W is one that we rarely see come up.

Delivering up to 400W of output at up to 37.4V, you’ll find that this is an ideal solution for your RV, shed, or off-grid campsite. Converting up to 22% of sunlight into usable electricity, this solar panel actually folds down to be quite small when not in use, making it a great choice for on-the-go setups. Looking to leave the solar panel set up and outdoors? Well, don’t worry about the weather, as it features IP67 weatherproof construction and even has an ETFE coating to help it be more durable in the elements. In the package, you’ll not only get the solar panel itself but also a MC-4 to XT60 cable, MC-4 to DC 5525/DC 8020, and the user guide to get you up and running.

Pick up an EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two solar panels for $983 with our exclusive code

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to offer our readers a special bundle with the EcoFlow RIVER 2, DELTA Mini, and two 110W Solar Panels for $983.18 shipped with the code 9TO5POWER at checkout. For comparison, you’d spend $1,299 at Amazon for just the DELTA Mini 2 with two solar panels, and the RIVER 2 costs an additional $199 there. Today’s deal saves a total of 34% from the going rate at Amazon and comes in at $515 in total savings.

This bundle has quite a lot to it, so we’ll unpack the contents in stages. Starting things off, you’ll have the compact EcoFlow RIVER 2 portable power station. The 256Wh RIVER 2 features a total output of 600W and allows you to run up to six appliances at the same time. There are two AC outlets, one grounded and one not grounded here, which can power various items like mini fridges, toasters, or even small heaters. You’ll also find a 60W USB-C output, dual 12W USB-A, and a 100W DC plug too.

Now, if that’s not enough for your daily use, then that’s where the 882Wh EcoFlow DELTA Mini comes in. Taking things up a notch, the DELTA Mini features a maximum sustained output of 1,400W, though it can boost up to 1,800W if the need arises. With five total AC outputs here, four of which have the ability to be grounded (though only two at a time), this power station is great for running a larger campsite or even your home off-grid. In addition to the AC ports, you’ll find a 100W USB-C port, three total USB-A plugs up to 18W, and a DC out capable of delivering up to 126W. Of course, both the RIVER 2 and DELTA Mini function without any gas or oil needed.

Wondering how you recharge off-grid? Well, the two included 110W solar panels are made for just that. You can hook up the panels to either portable power station and recharge with the sun’s rays. This comes in handy whenever you’re off-grid for extended periods of time, or if the power is out at home for more than a few hours. Essentially, you can use the solar panels to power and charge the batteries during the day, so that way when the sun goes down you can still keep things up and running just the same.

Amazon is offering the EGO Power+ 21-inch 56V Cordless Electric Lawn Mower for $599 shipped. This is a $100 discount from its typical $699 going rate, delivering the best price so far in 2023. Our last mention was $349, though that model only had a single 5Ah battery while today’s deal includes two 4Ah batteries. Instead of 45 minutes of runtime on a single charge, the two 4Ah batteries allow the mower to run for up to 65 minutes before it’s time to plug back in.

If you’re tired of using gas and oil to handle yard chores, then make this spring a time of change. You’ll find that EGO’s mower ditches the usual motor in favor of a 56V brushless electric alternative, which is quieter, produces zero pollution, and also requires next-to no maintenance. It’s self-propelled and can drive at up to 3.1 MPH which can help make mowing the yard a bit less of a chore. You’ll find 3-in-1 functionality here as well, including mulch, bag, and side discharge. There’s also built-in LED headlights and a weather-resistant construction meaning you can mow day or night, rain or shine.

