Let Alexa control your heating and cooling with Amazon’s smart thermostat at $60 in New Green Deals

If you’ve been holding off on picking up a smart programmable thermostat due to cost, well, the wait is over. Right now, we’re tracking Amazon’s in-house smart programmable thermostat on sale for $60 at Best Buy, though the deal ends at midnight. Down from $80, you’ll find Wi-Fi connectivity here alongside voice commands and app control. Alexa can also learn when you’re home or away to help conserve energy when the house is empty. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Amazon’s Smart Programmable Thermostat upgrades your A/C

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Amazon Smart Programmable Thermostat for $59.99 shipped. Having seen a price hike to $80 in January, today’s deal marks a return to its original MSRP, and only the second time in 2023 that we’ve seen it being offered for this price. If you’re ready to bring smarts to the heating and cooling setup of your home, then this is a great way to do it without breaking the bank. You’ll find that Amazon’s in-house smart programmable thermostat packs Alexa compatibility so you can use a mobile app or voice commands to change the temperature. Of course, you can set it yourself from the physical thermostat, too. You can even let Alexa program this thermostat for you in order to help save on heating and cooling costs.

How does this work? Well, through Alexa Hunches (or just simply telling your Echo when you’re leaving or coming home), the thermostat can kick into an away mode. When in this mode, it changes how the heating and cooling of your house is controlled. Doing that can help to save you money day after day, since you’ll no longer be heating or cooling an empty house. Plus, since you’ll be able to change the thermostat with a smartphone app or voice command, it’ll be easier than ever to turn the house up or down depending on how you’re feeling, which could also lead to additional savings throughout the year.

Save up to $450 on Juiced Bikes e-bikes in largest sale of the year from $949 in New Green Deals

Juiced Bikes has launched its biggest sales event of the year with free shipping on all orders and up to $450 in savings available when you use the code RIDE50 at checkout. Our favorite discount here is the RipRacer Class 2 E-bike for $949 shipped. For comparison, this model typically goes for $1,299 at Juiced and today’s deal comes in at $350 off. It beats our last mention by $50 and marks a new all-time low we’ve tracked. Ready to take you around town without a single drop of gas or oil, the RipRacer Class 2 e-bike can reach top speeds of 20 MPH. However, you could upgrade to the class 3 model for $1,249 which can reach speeds of 28 MPH. Either way, the RipRacer delivers up to 35 miles of range per charge and you’ll find other convenient features like a built-in AirTag compartment, hot-swappable batteries, and more. There are even fat tires to help with traversing sand, snow, or dirt with ease. Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the RipRacer to learn more about what it has to offer. Then, dive into Juiced’s full sale to find all the other ways you can save on picking up a new e-bike.

Finally ditch gas and oil this spring

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 48V 30-inch Electric Riding Lawn Mower for $2,499 shipped. Today’s deal comes in at $1,500 in savings which is 38% off the typical $3,999 list price. This price also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well. While not the brand-new lithium-ion version that we wrote about the other day, this electric riding mower is still a great way to kick gas and oil to the curb.

RYOBI’s 30-inch 48V riding mower leverages a 50Ah 48V lead-acid battery that runs the three brushless motors. A single charge of the battery will net around one acre of mowing, or around an hour of runtime before you need to plug back in. There’s two steel blades underneath that combine to provide a 30-inch cutting deck which makes it a great option for homeowners with fences as it still fits through the gate with ease in most scenarios. The deck itself has seven height positions that you can choose from starting at 1.5 and going up to 4.5 inches so you can really dial it in. On top of that, you won’t need a single drop of gas or motor oil for this mower, and yearly maintenance is cut down to a minimum compared to a standard ICE motor.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Amazon smart thermostat on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Amazon smart thermostat on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.