Electric motorcycle maker Energica’s drivetrains to soon power light electric airplanes

If you’re familiar with Energica, then you probably know all about the company’s high-performance electric motorcycles. They’re some of the fastest, most powerful, and longest-range electric motorcycles in the world. But after developing such an impressive electric powertrain, Energica isn’t stopping with two-wheelers. The company’s tech could soon be taking to the sky inside light electric aircraft.

Energica’s parent company Ideanomics just announced that Energica has signed partnerships with two aviation companies, Czech aviation company Pure Flight and French tech consulting firm Phenix Air Corp.

It’s part of the company’s “Energica Inside” program that helps other light electric vehicle makers jumpstart their R&D by leveraging Energica’s existing powertrain solutions.

As Energica’s CEO Livia Cevolini explained:

With this collaboration, Energica’s technology is literally taking to the skies. Aviation is one of the most challenging industries to decarbonize and I am very proud to be supporting the industry-leading Phenix Air Corp on their journey to develop and bring to market zero-emission ultralight aircraft.

Phenix Air Corp is already in the process of integrating Energica’s electric powertrain into an airplane propeller for performance testing. After initial ground testing, the powertrain will be installed in an ultralight seaplane for air trials.

The company is simultaneously working on a California-based project that will see Energica’s powertrain installed into a purpose-built Sonex airframe. The project will evaluate the drivetrain for uses ranging from flight training, intrastate travel, and aerobatics.

Meanwhile, engineers from the Energica Inside department are collaborating with airplane manufacturer Pure Flight. The teams are currently assessing the integration of Energica’s powertrain into the upcoming Pure Flight ΦNIX airplane. The high-efficiency airframe could potentially make use of the motorcycle company’s energy-dense technology to achieve one of the highest ranges for electric intra-European air travel.

As Energica Inside general manager Carlo Iacovini expanded:

Aviation has been at the forefront of innovation in the transport sector and EV technologies are entering into the equation of product development. We have started different programs with partners around the globe to learn together and accelerate the time to market of our solutions.

It’s been a big week for Energica, which has grabbed headlines not just for its progress on the skies, but also at the track.

An Energica Eva Ribelle electric motorcycle was ridden by Stefano Mesa in MotoAmerica’s 2023 Super Hooligan Series, making it the first all-electric motorcycle in MotoAmerica history.

Not only did the bike break barriers as it lined up against a completely combustion engine-powered pack, but the Energica and Mesa held their own among the field of competitors. The Eva Ribelle motorcycle crossed the line in seventh and fifth place in the first two races at the Daytona International Speedway.

Energica is expected to participate in three more races as part of the Super Hooligan Series, so this certainly isn’t the last of Energica’s racing to come in the near future.

The company is obviously looking forward to those races, describing Mesa’s experience on the bike as he “mastered the full power of Energica’s streetfighter machine while getting in the mix with ICE-powered competitors as well as making the most of the instant torque available to his right wrist at the start of the encounter. The Energica EVA Ribelle proved to be a solid package in more than capable hands, and the results achieved have injected further confidence for the upcoming race events.”