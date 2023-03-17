Podcast: Tesla Supercharger v4, VW ID2 $25,000 EV, Aptera, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss new details about Tesla Supercharger v4, VW’s ID2 $25,000 EV, Aptera getting a big grant, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla Supercharger V4 revealed to be twice as powerful
- Tesla releases new mobile app with better insight into your battery pack
- Tesla launches new feature to help solar homeowners charge with excess solar power
- Tesla applies to expand Gigafactory Berlin to 1 million vehicles per year
- Tesla Model S Plaid delivers on originally promised 200 mph top speed with new brakes
- Volkswagen introduces ID 2all affordable EV concept with nearly 300 miles range
- Volkswagen is developing its smallest, most affordable ID 1 EV starting around $20K
- Swivel seats!? Kia reveals new images of EV9 SUV inside and out ahead of global debut [Video]
- Aptera awarded $21M grant from California Energy Commission to help bring solar EVs to production
