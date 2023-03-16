Tesla launches new feature to help solar homeowners charge with excess solar power

Tesla is launching a new feature to help homeowners with rooftop solar to charge their Tesla vehicles with excess solar power.

Over the last few years, Tesla has made it clear that it is more interested in controlling a power load rather than bidirectional charging, which has become popular in the EV industry.

Earlier this month, the automaker made waves when it announced a plan to offer unlimited overnight charging for $30 per month. That’s all about controlling the load from electric vehicle charging.

Now we have learned about Tesla going after controlling electric vehicle charging in another way: charging from excess solar power.

A new update to the Tesla mobile app showed new code revealing a feature focused on allowing Tesla vehicles to charge from excess solar power:

– String Changes pic.twitter.com/PpEhHtOl4J — Tesla App Updates (iOS) (@Tesla_App_iOS) March 15, 2023

The feature is not showing on the consumer-facing side of the app yet, but the code talks clearly about optimizing charging for owners with solar power:

“Plug in your vehicle at home during the day to charge using the excess clean energy generated by your solar system.”

It makes it sounds like you can link your car to a specific solar site, and when plugged in at the site, Tesla will monitor when the car can charge from excess solar – likely meaning that the car won’t be prioritized, but if there is excess solar, it will charge.

We can likely expect the new feature to be accessible in an upcoming Tesla mobile app update.

Electrek’s Take

There are not a lot of products that go better together than electric vehicles and solar power. Who wouldn’t want to be driving on sunshine?

I think there’s still room to optimize the use of the two products together, and that’s a good example.

Now is a great time to begin your solar journey so your system is installed in time for those sunny spring days. If you want to make sure you’re finding a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage. EnergySage is a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar – whether you’re a homeowner or renter. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high-quality solutions and save 20 to 30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.



Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisors to help you every step of the way. Get started here.