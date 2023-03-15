Tesla Supercharger V4 revealed to be twice as powerful

Tesla Supercharger V4 has been revealed to have the potential to be twice as powerful as the previous generation.

We are finally starting to get a little more information about the specs of the Supercharger V4, the latest generation of Tesla’s popular DC fast-charging station.

Last year, we reported on Tesla’s Supercharger V4 design being revealed in the plans for a new station. Tesla is believed to be ramping up production of the new charger in order to start deployment soon. The new charger is expected to feature the potential for a higher charge rate (which is currently capped at 250 kW for the Supercharger V3) and a solution to allow CCS charging for non-Tesla electric vehicles.

The CCS solution was later revealed to be the Magic Dock. Thus far, we have only seen it deployed on Supercharger V3 stations, and the V4 had yet to show its face until earlier this month.

We reported that Tesla started to deploy its first known Supercharger V4 station in the Netherlands. However, the station was still covered at the time.

Yesterday, we reported a first look at the station, and today, Tesla officially launched it:

First V4 Supercharger stalls now open in Harderwijk 🇳🇱!



Stalls are equipped with a longer cable, providing easy access for all EVs. pic.twitter.com/TnY3dBoyhP — Tesla Charging (@TeslaCharging) March 15, 2023

But again, Tesla didn’t reveal any new information about the next-generation Supercharger other than the obvious: a longer cable.

However, thanks to local Tesla owners visiting the new charging station, we are learning a little more about its power.

A Tesla owner spotted the electric car specs of the charger, revealing a rated voltage of 1,000V and a rated current of 615A:

Sticker on the back of the new @Tesla V4 supercharger in The Netherlands #TeslaEurope @tesla_europe pic.twitter.com/5BsGvn41Iq — Esther Kokkelmans (@EstherKokkelman) March 15, 2023

That would mean a total max power output of 600 kW. Of course, the top rated output is rarely something that is maintained or even achieved, but theoretically, that’s what the new Supercharger V4 can do.

The other limitation is at the car level. Most Tesla vehicles today won’t be able to accept half of that power, and that’s when they are almost entirely depleted. It could indicate where Tesla plans to go with its electric vehicles in the near future.

Also, we don’t know if Tesla splits that power – though that strategy is something that the automaker previously moved away from with the Supercharger v3.

Electrek’s Take

The combination of a longer cable design with a higher output makes this update a significant one.

But the higher power output is not that important right now, considering the limitation is still on the vehicle side and will likely remain like that for a while.

I think it’s not as big of an upgrade as v2 to v3, but it’s still a nice one.