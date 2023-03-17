ALLPOWERS S1500 portable power station with four AC plugs falls 50% to $499 in New Green Deals

If you’ve been in the market for a new portable power station, then we have the deal for you. Coming in at 50% below its normal rate, and marking a new all-time low, the ALLPOWERS S1500 packs a lot of features for $499. For starters, it has a 1,092Wh capacity and can output up to 1,500W continuous and 3,000W peak. There’s a 100W USB-C PD port, four grounded AC outlets, and much more available here too. Oh, and it can even be recharged with solar, as well as your car’s DC port, USB-C, or an AC outlet from the wall. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Don’t let the lights go out when the grid goes down

The official ALLPOWERS Amazon storefront is offering its S1500 Portable Power Station for $499 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Originally $999, this portable power station fell to $899 in February before hitting $799 earlier this month. Today’s deal marks a new all-time low at $500 off and saves 50% from its normal going rate at Amazon. This portable power station has a lot to offer, with a constant output of up to 1,500W and the ability to peak at 3,000W. There’s four total AC outlets, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and even 100W USB-C PD output. All of this combines to power up to eight devices at one time through traditional plugs, while you’ll also find a 10A cat plug for an additional output option. When it comes time to recharge the ALLPOWERS S1500, it can be plugged into the wall, connected to solar panels, plugged in through USB-C, or even your car’s 12V/24V outlet.

Now that you know what all the ALLPOWERS S1500 has the ability to do, what all could it help you with? Well, a power station like this is great to have around for many reasons. As we head toward summer, and into hurricane season later in the year, there’s a good chance your power might go out. There have already been a number of bad storms across the US so far this year, with many losing power for hours or days. A power station like this that can output up to 1,500W concurrent or 3,000W peak means you can run a refrigerator, freezer, and even your TV and networking gear all without having to use a single drop of gas or oil at home. Plus, this power station can be recharged with solar panels like we mentioned, so when the power is out for an extended period of time, you can still enjoy at least some creature comforts at home.

Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter can cruise at 18 MPH with a 28-mile range at $496

Amazon now offers the Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Folding Kick Scooter for $485.99 shipped. While you’d more regularly pay $600, today’s offer is delivering a new all-time low at $114 off. Our last mention clocked in at $530, with this discount undercutting that by an extra $44, too. We’ve seen it go for less at other retailers in the past, but this is the second-best price to date overall. Riding on a pair of 10-inch high-trip tires, the Hover-1 Backhawk is powered by a 350W motor that can enable up to 18 MPH top speeds. The built-in 36V battery pairs that with a 28-mile range which can be refueled in 6 hours for topping off at the office with a folding design to boot.

As far as more affordable EVs go, the Hover-1 Journey Electric Scooter is worth considering if you’re looking for something a little less commuter-friendly. This model can only hit 14MPH top speeds and drops the range down to 16 miles, but will handle cruising around on an electric-powered ride in much the same capacity. Not to mention, the $348 starting price makes for a more affordable option, too.

Greenworks is helping you save some green this week in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day with a new sale that’s taking 20% off a collection of its popular electric outdoor tools. Just apply code GETLUCKY at checkout to lock-in the savings. Shipping is also free on orders over $100, with just about all of the discounts qualifying. While you’ll want to peruse all of the listings on this landing page first, our favorite price cut of the batch has the flagship Greenworks 60V 25-inch Electric Lawn Mower marked down for one of the first times. Dropping from the usual $750 going rate, now you can score this electric tool for $599.99. That’s $150 off the going rate and the second-best price ever, coming within $1 of the all-time low. This is the first discount since last spring, as well.

Centered around a 25-inch deck size and powered by a pair of 60V batteries, this self-propelled electric lawn mower from Greenworks is the perfect upgrade ahead of spring to finally ditch gas and oil from the equation. It can handle cutting the grass for 80 minutes on a single charge, covering 2/3 of an acre in the process. Each of the batteries are interchangeable with Greenworks’ other tools, and you’re also getting a charger in the box that rounds out the package.

