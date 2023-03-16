Quick Charge Podcast: March 16, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla applies to expand Gigafactory Berlin to 1 million vehicles per year
- Tesla launches new feature to help solar homeowners charge with excess solar power
- Tesla Supercharger V4 revealed to be twice as powerful
- Volkswagen introduces ID 2all affordable EV concept with nearly 300 miles range
- Volkswagen is developing its smallest, most affordable ID 1 EV starting around $20K
- Audi Q6 e-tron prototype shot testing ahead of debut this year [Photos]
- 7Charge is the 7-Eleven of the future: Ambitious EV fast-charging network and new app
