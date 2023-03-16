7Charge is the 7-Eleven of the future: Ambitious EV fast-charging network and new app

EVs and Slurpees are the future, according to 7-Eleven. The convenience store chain is entering a new era after unveiling 7Charge Thursday, an ambitious EV fast-charging network plan alongside an app to make finding someone to plug in and charge even more accessible.

7-Eleven launches EV fast-charging network and app

Growing to become the world’s largest convenience store chain didn’t happen by chance – 7-Eleven has a history of innovating.

I mean, the world wouldn’t be the same without coffee in to-go cups, self-serve fountain sodas, and 24-hour service, all 7-Eleven firsts.

Now the company is moving the world forward once again, this time toward a greener future. 7-Eleven announced Thursday the launch of 7Charge, an ambitious EV fast-charging expansion plan, and a new app.

Through 7Charge, 7-Eleven aims to build “one of the largest and most compatible” electric vehicle fast-charging networks of any retailer in North America.

7-Eleven says any EV make and model with common CHAdeMo or CSS plug types will be able to use the service. And to make it even more convenient for customers to find a charging station, the company has revealed the 7Charge app, available on the app store or Google Play.

The fast-charger network will be owned and operated by 7-Eleven and will be backed by 100% green electricity.

Although no specifics on how many chargers will be installed were mentioned, the convenience store chain operates, franchises, and licenses over 13,000 stores in the US and Canada.

7-Eleven has already begun rolling out fast charging services in several states, including Florida, Texas, Colorado, and California.

The company says expanding its fast-charging network will help provide EV charging options in neighborhoods lacking access.

Electrek’s Take

7-Eleven operates, franchises, and licenses one of the largest convenience store networks across North America (13,000+), offering fast charging makes complete sense from a business standpoint.

The company already has prime locations, being on main roads, near highways, and neighborhoods. Drivers can find convenient charging spots through the app and will spend at least a few minutes shopping around.

And what better convenience store chain to shop around than 7-Eleven with gas station food and drinks people actually go out of their way for? 7-Eleven gets it. And that’s why they’ve grown into the brand they are today.

We’ll keep you updated as the service begins rolling out. Stay tuned for more.