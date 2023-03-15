Get ready for spring with Greenworks’ 80V 16-inch string trimmer at $195 in New Green Deals

While winter might be rearing its ugly head again across the country, spring isn’t far away. If you aren’t quite ready to go electric on your mower, then at least consider swapping out the trimmer for one that’s battery-powered. Greenworks has you covered with its 80V 16-inch brushless string trimmer that’s on sale for $195 right now, delivering the best price that we’ve seen since June. Ready to tackle anything you put in its path, you’ll also get a 2Ah battery and rapid charger to keep the string trimmer, or any other 80V Greenworks tool, going all day long. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Amazon is offering the Greenworks 80V 16-inch Brushless String Trimmer for $194.65 shipped. Down from its typical $219 going rate, today’s deal comes in at 15% off and marks the best price that we’ve seen since way back in June of last year when it hit $160. While we typically see 24V, 40V, or 48V string trimmers, this time around Greenworks has taken things up a notch and gone to 80V. This allows it to “power through the toughest grass and weeds” while also cutting a large 16-inch path with its 0.008-inch dual line. The motor is brushless and there’s a variable speed trigger so you can control the cutting speed with ease, as well. The included 2Ah battery can rapid charge in just 30 minutes with the bundled charger and you won’t have to worry about any maintenance, gas, or oil when using this string trimmer.

Amazon today is offering one of the first chances to save on Anker’s new PowerHouse 767. This unit just hit the scene back in December, and is now seeing its third overall discount with an all-time low in tow. Courtesy of Anker’s official Amazon storefront, the power station drops down to $1,799 shipped after the on-page coupon is clipped. With a $2,200 MSRP, this totals $400 in savings while matching the all-time low set once before. This is also the best we’ve seen in over a month, too, and only the third-ever discount.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,599. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate in order to deliver a new all-time low. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,699. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low. Just don’t forget to clip the on-page coupon for either of these offerings.

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 24V Cordless Electric Scarifier and Dethatcher Tool Only for $135.10 shipped. Down from $159, today’s deal comes in as the best price that we’ve seen in the past two months, though it did fall to $128 back in January. In fact, it goes for $199 directly from Sun Joe for further comparison. Designed to function within the Sun Joe 24/48V battery system, this scarifier and dethatcher is the perfect way to get your yard ready for growing this spring. There’s a 600W brushless electric motor here which rakes a 14.2-inch wide path to help accomplish the task of yard prep quicker. There are five depth stops, ranging from .375 to .2 inches in scarifier mode and .18 to .4 inches in dethatcher mode. There’s also a 10.6-gallon thatch collection bag to make it easy for you to to dispose of the waste. Of course, no gas or oil is required here, though you’ll have to already have a Sun Joe 24V battery or pick one up separately to use this scarifier and dethatcher.

