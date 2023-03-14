Magicycle, makers of multi-function, high voltage electric bikes has ventured into new territory with the Magicycle’s Deer; a full suspension eBike SUV. With over 1 kilowatt-hour of energy, the Deer is capable of careening into adventure, and can handle most any commute with comfort and ease.

Magicycle itself came from roots of over 10 years in electric bicycle product design, production and research & development for a variety of worldwide brands. But now it’s on their terms, and the brand is off to a flash start, offering over 10 models to date.

The official name of today’s bike is the Magicycle Deer Full Suspension Ebike SUV, and Magicycle calls it the first dual suspension step-through on the market. With an intro like that, the bike boasts quite a bit of specs to back that up. First is a high-capacity 52V 20Ah battery that provides hefty power for long rides, enabling riders to tackle steep hills and rough terrain without worrying about running out of juice. The bike’s dual suspension system and fat tires deliver stability and comfort on any terrain, whether you’re exploring the great outdoors or cruising through the city.

Specs

Motor: 1100w Rear Hub (peak)

1100w Rear Hub (peak) Battery: 52v 20Ah (1.01kwh)

52v 20Ah (1.01kwh) Engagement: Cadence Pedal Assist, Throttle

Cadence Pedal Assist, Throttle Frame: Dual Suspension 18″ 6061 Aluminum

Dual Suspension 18″ 6061 Aluminum Fork: 80mm Suspension Fork

80mm Suspension Fork Tires: 26″ x 4″ Fat Tire

26″ x 4″ Fat Tire Gearing: 7 Speed Shimano Altus Derailleur

7 Speed Shimano Altus Derailleur Brakes: 180mm Hydraulic Disc

180mm Hydraulic Disc Weight: 92lbs

92lbs Load Capacity: 400lbs

400lbs Extras: Extended Rear Rack, Full Coverage Fenders, Relaxed Riding Position, Front and Rear Integrated Lights

The Deer comes equipped with commuter accessories, that make it perfect for daily use. The rear rack offers 19” long rear rack is longer than the competition, providing extra storage space for gear. The maximum capacity of the bicycle is 400 lbs, which is easily above the industry standard of 300 lbs. The full coverage fenders keep everything clean and dry in wet weather, and the comfort grips and saddle reduce the rider’s fatigue by offering a comfortable riding position.

One of the sleeper features of the Deer is visibility. The Deer includes brake lights and integrated LED lights on the front and rear for seeing ahead, and being seen by motorists. Aside from the active safety features, the Deer comes in bright color options of Neon Green and Dawn Yellow (shown here). These eye-catching colors not only looks great but also enhances visibility for added safety. Of course, if you’d rather play it low-key, there is also Space Gray color.

The Deer’s 1100W peak rear hub motor provides ample power and speed, making it easy to navigate obstacles and climb steep hills with ease. The cadence based pedal assist will send out power depending on how much the rider pedals, and also the user established setting. Additionally, the Deer has a top speed of 28 mph on pedal assist, making it a great tool to beat the clock.

The bike’s LCD display shows a variety of information, including speed, battery life, clock, pedal assist level, max speed, average speed, timer, and distance traveled, so you can keep track of your ride easily. The display is also backlit, and in color making it easy to read in most any conditions.

The Deer’s custom frame is made from 6061 Aluminum, which provides amazing riding position for both comfort and commuting. There’s no way around it, the deer is heavy, coming in at 92lbs, with the battery. Although it would be tough to lug into the bed of an old truck, it will also very rarely loose traction on account of the weight, and the wide tires. These tires provide extra cushioning, making for a comfortable ride on rough terrain. Additionally, their width allows for better grip on loose surfaces like sand or snow, making the Deer a great option for exploring the great outdoors. They’re not just functional, but they also add to the bike’s overall style, making it stand out on the road or the trail. These tires truly are the cherry on top of an already impressive bike.

The bike’s Shimano Altus shifter and 7-speed gearing are easy to shift, and the 180mm hydraulic dosc brakes are powerful and reliable, allowing for smooth and safe stopping. Additionally, the Deer’s front suspension system is adjustable, with a lockout, and pre-load adjust so riders can customize the bike’s ride to their preferences. The rear coil suspension is set properly from the factory.

The Deer’s 52V 20Ah battery has a range of up to 80+ miles on a single charge, making it an excellent option for those who need a reliable electric bike for long rides. Despite the huge capacity, the battery charges relatively quickly, with a 3amp charger to go from 0-100% in about 6 and a half hours.

Finally, the Deer comes with a two-year warranty, giving riders peace of mind knowing that they’re covered in the event of any defects or issues.

Overall the Magicycle Deer is an impressive dual suspension fat tire electric bike that’s packed with features that make it an excellent option for both off-road adventures and daily commutes. Its got it all: high-capacity battery, dual suspension system, fat tires, commuter accessories, bright color, integrated lights, powerful rear hub motor, and adjustable suspension system make it a top choice for riders who want a versatile and dependable ride.

Magicycle operates an active facebook community (found here), where they interact with customers and shoppers directly. Check out these promo codes to save $300 off the purchase of 1 Deer (FH300), or $700 off the purchase of 2 (NA700).