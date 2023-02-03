Magicycle launches the ‘SUV of e-bikes’ with full suspension fat tire electric bike

Electric bicycle maker Magicycle has just unveiled its newest model, which is the most premium e-bike yet in the company’s lineup. The full-suspension Magicycle Deer also claims to be an “SUV e-bike,” though that term seems to get thrown around a lot lately.

We’ve seen plenty of “SUV e-bikes” before, with some companies applying the term more towards crossover and touring-style e-bikes, while Magicycle seems to lump it into the full-suspension fat tire category.

Whatever you want to call it, the Magicycle Deer is a lot of e-bike. It’s 92.3 pounds (41.9 kg) of e-bike, to be exact.

Moving that massive bike around is the job of a rear hub motor offering 750W of continuous power and 1,110W of peak power. The motor is rated for 96 Nm of torque, which is quite high for a hub motor.

And since that’s a lot of power to demand from an e-bike battery, Magicycle made sure to outfit the bike with plenty of capacity. The removable battery hidden in the bike’s downtube is a 52V and 20Ah pack with 1,040Wh of capacity. The company says that will be good enough for up to 80 miles (130 km) of range in low power pedal assist mode. The throttle range isn’t listed, but you can bet it’s less than 80 miles.

When using higher power pedal assist, the Magicycle Deer can reach speeds of up to 28 mph (45 km/h). Riders who use the half twist throttle to engage the motor without any pedaling will only be able to reach speeds of up to 20 mph (32 km/h).

Bringing the bike back down from those speeds is the job of a pair of hydraulic disc brakes on 180 mm rotors.

Unlike most full-suspension e-bikes, the Magicycle Deer includes both a complete fender set and a rear rack. That should help it better perform dual roles as both an adventure bike and a commuter bike. The adventure rider in the lifestyle shots seems to have ditched his fenders and rack when he hit the dirt, but they do come as standard equipment.

With a max weight rating of 400 lbs (181 kg), the bike also has plenty of extra cargo capacity to load down that rear rack, even with a heavy rider on board.

A full color screen is included on the handlebars along with a 7-speed shifter. The bike uses a cadence sensor instead of a nicer torque sensor to engage its pedal assist, but the 7-speed transmission should still help make it a nice hill climber for those that like drop down into lower gear and help the bike up hills. Though with over 90Nm of torque and 1.1 kW of peak power, it sounds like the Magicycle Deer shouldn’t need very much help on the hills.

The e-bike is available in both a step-through and a step-over design and comes in three color options: Neon Green, Dawn Yellow and Space Gray. The model carries an MSRP of US $2,699, though comes with a launch promotion of $300 off when using the coupon code NA300.

Electrek’s Take

We’ve seen Magicycle e-bikes before and the company has a reputation for being a mid-tier budget brand. They haven’t done anything especially innovative in the past, but they also haven’t had their bikes break in half, so I guess that puts Magicycle in the middle of the pack?

One thing that gives me a bit of pause is that despite the bike officially launching today, there are already nearly a hundred glowing customer reviews on the sales page going back almost a month. Hmmmmm.