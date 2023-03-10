Take ROCKPALS’ 500W portable power station on your next campout at $290 (51% off) in New Green Deals

Are you looking to go off-grid camping this spring? Be sure to bring the ROCKPALS Rockpower 500W portable power station along for the trip. It features dual 110V AC outlets, 45W USB-C PD, three USB-A, and more to run all of your gear when away from home. Right now, it’s on sale for $300 off, dropping down to $290 shipped at Amazon. This 51% discount marks a new all-time low and even comes in at $30 below our last mention of a similar power station, making now a great time to pick it up. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

ROCKPALS 500W portable power station packs 45W USB-C PD

The official ROCKPALS Amazon storefront is offering its Rockpower 500W Portable Power Station for $289.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down $300 from its list price of $590 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, coming in at an additional $30 below our last mention of a similar model from back in February. This portable power station is a great way to run your off-grid campsite or run your home when the lights go out. It has a 505Wh capacity which can output up to 500W sustained or 750W surge. You’ll find a 45W USB-C PD port here alongside two 3.1A USB-A ports alongside an 18W QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A plug. In addition to that, there are two 110V outlets and dual DC ports capable of up to 60W output. All of this combines for ample output to keep a wide range of products powered or charged while away from home. Plus, the power station can be recharged with a solar panel for extended outings.

Prep your Siri setup for spring with ecobee’s HomeKit SmartThermostat at $190 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the ecobee HomeKit SmartThermostat for $189.99 shipped. Having originally sold for $250 and more recently retailing for $220, you’re looking at $30 or more in savings as well as the first discount since back on Black Friday. It lands at the third-best to date, too. ecobee SmartThermostat automates your heating or cooling setup to ensure you’re comfortable throughout the tail end of winter and into the inconsistent spring weather. Replacing your existing unit, the SmartThermostat features a touchscreen display to control or monitor settings, and also arrives with HomeKit support out of the box as well as onboard access to Siri and Alexa. A bundled temperature sensor also lets you adjust settings based on hyperlocal readings. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Compared to the flagship model, the lead deal arrives with a more budget-friendly build that is further accentuated by the sale. The only real drawbacks though come from the lack of a built-in temperature sensor for extra hyperlocal readings to make quick adjustments to your space’s heating or cooling system. Both of them though do support onboard Siri and Alexa access, turning the thermostat into a smart speaker.

Jackery’s Explorer 290 portable power station sees 1-day discount to $200 low (Save $50)

Through the end of the day, Best Buy is now offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $199.99 shipped. Regularly fetching $250, you’re looking at $50 in savings as well as a new all-time low. This is the first markdown of the year, too. Perfect for powering the tailgate through the end of the season or just having some extra juice around the house in case of emergencies, having this package on-hand will ensure all of your gear is always ready to go. The Jackery Explorer 290 delivers 200W of power output with a variety of ports ranging from a full AC outlet to 2.4A USB.

Our exclusive code delivers a new all-time low to Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter at $900 ($300 off)

Wellbots has partnered with 9to5Toys to bring our readers an exclusive discount on the Bugatti 9.0 Electric Scooter for $900 shipped with the code 9TO5BUGATTI at checkout. Normally $1,200, today’s deal comes in at $99 below our mention from last November, is $19 below the all-time low, and sets a new best price that we’ve tracked. While many associate Bugatti with multi-million dollar hypercars, this electric scooter is affordable enough that many can finally own a vehicle from the iconic brand. With a 600W motor, the Bugatti 9.0 has the ability to travel up to 18.6 MPH in three different riding modes. It also has a built-in rechargeable battery that’s capable of traveling for up to 25 miles before it’s time to plug back in. Of course, not to under-do anything, this electric scooter has an EB monogram that’s projected out the back as well as dual turn signals, a brake light, and even a headlight all to make you more visible at night. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more about Bugatti’s first EV release.

If you’re wondering where would be the best place to ride your new Bugatti, well, around town is a good start. Instead of jumping in your gas-guzzling car, why not ride this electric scooter, which is better for the environment, quieter, and smoother? The aforementioned headlight and tail lights make it safe to ride at any time of the day, the the turn signals even let others around you know what your next move will be when out and about.

With its 25 miles of range per charge, you’ll be able to ride Bugatti’s 9.0 Electric Scooter from home to work and back without having to plug in most of the time. This makes it an eco-friendly way to travel when the weather is great outside, and one that you’ll enjoy even more as the summer months draw near.

Our exclusive discount makes the Flyer M880 even more fun

Radio Flyer and Electrek have teamed up to offer our readers an exclusive sale on the new Flyer M880 Midtail Cargo E-Bike at $999 shipped with the code ELECTREK at checkout. Normally $1,799, today’s $800 savings marks the first discount that we’ve seen on the Flyer M880 and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. As Radio Flyer’s first entrance into the e-bike game, the Flyer M880 is a solid option to travel around the city with this spring. It features a rechargeable battery that allows you to ride for up to 50 miles on a single charge, making it easy to get from one side of the city to the other. You’ll also find a 500W motor which has five pedal assist levels and can propel you up to 20 MPH as well. There’s a LCD display to showcase speed, battery status, and more too. One other great feature is the puncture-resistant tires that help you avoid flats while riding. Dive into our hands-on review where we found the Flyer M880 to be “even more fun than their red wagons!”

