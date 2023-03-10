Defying Russia’s assault, Ukraine completes a 114-MW wind farm

Despite Russia’s ongoing invasion, Ukrainian energy company DTEK Group has finished the construction of the first 114 megawatts (MW) of a 500 MW wind farm.

In the spring of this year, 19 Vestas 6 MW wind turbines will begin to generate 114 MW of electricity. The Tyligulska wind farm, which is in the Mykolaiv region in southern Ukraine, is another step toward DTEK’s goal of achieving 30 GW of installed renewable energy capacity in Ukraine by 2030.

Maxim Timchenko, CEO of DTEK, said:

Despite all the challenges of this year of war, DTEK has constructed an additional 114 MW of green power generation for Ukraine. It’s been a difficult task, but thanks to the high levels of professionalism and bravery of the company’s employees, the new wind farm with 19 turbines will start operating this spring. DTEK is building new energy facilities because we believe in the victory of Ukraine. And we are sending a signal to international partners that it’s possible to invest in Ukraine today without waiting for the end of the war.

The DTEK Group has every intention of completing Tyligulska so that it reaches its full 500 MW capacity. It’s seeking support from international donors and partners to further advance the project.

Work on the wind farm initially stopped when Russia invaded Ukraine but resumed despite dangerous conditions – workers wore body armor in order to build the wind farm.

Ukraine’s current installed renewable energy capacity, including the occupied energy facilities in the south of the country, is around 10 GW. Reaching 30 GW of capacity would result in renewables generating 50% of Ukraine’s power.

Read more: How Ukraine’s power system is coping in the face of Russian strikes

Photos: DTEK

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.