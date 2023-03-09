Airstream and Porsche unveil camping trailer ‘optimized for EVs’ that fits in your garage

Two iconic brands synonymous with design and function, Airstream and Porsche, teamed up to build a camping trailer concept that’s sure to quench your wanderlust with a modern, aerodynamic design and lighter weight that’s optimized for EV towing. And perhaps the best part – you can store it right in your garage.

Airstream, Porsche reveal camping trailer concept for EVs

In a relationship one could only dream of establishing, the famed aluminum “silver bullet” travel trailer is getting a modern-day makeover from the one and only Studio FA Porsche design firm.

An avid camper, Wally Byam founded Airstream to improve the experience, including a comfortable place to sleep, a stove to cook, a sink, an ice box, storage, and plenty of walking space.

Byam is known within the company for his motto, “Let’s not make changes, let’s only make improvements,” which has carried on to this day as Airstream is now the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer across the globe.

As the world looks to a cleaner, more sustainable future, Airstream is improving once again. And who better to take on the task than Porsche’s own legendary design firm, Studio FA Porsche?

With decades of combined design experience, the teams created an urban-influenced 16.4-foot camping trailer that’s modified to improve the electric vehicle towing.

The camping trailer concept improves the already impressive aerodynamics of the Airstream with a new rear shape to improve airflow and flush underside with “reduced drag-creating projections.”

Airstream and Porsche designed camping trailer (Source: Airstream)

In addition, the concept includes a few firsts from the famed adventure brand, including a lowering suspension and insulated pop-up roof, making it easy to store in a standard residential garage (for the first time in Airstream’s 90-year history).

The inside maximizes space with rear seating that transforms from a dining space to an office to a living room. When it comes time to sleep, the seating area converts to an 82″ X 61″ sleeping area.

The kitchenette comes complete with a sink, two burner cooktop stove, and storage that hides in the spacious interior.

Airstream says its Porsche-designed camping trailer is perfect for camping on a campground or off-grid, with integrated rooftop solar panels and lithium battery storage to save energy for later use.

Electrek’s Take

There’s been skyrocketing demand for RVs that started during the pandemic as people sought safe, outdoor spaces. And now, as consumers continue transitioning to electric vehicles, RV manufacturers are looking to fill the growing need for camping trailers designed for EVs.

Airstream’s competitors, like Winnebago and several others, are also working on environmentally friendly options for adventure seekers.

Keep in mind this is still a concept, so it could be some time before we see it hit the market. Meanwhile, all-electric RV startup Lightyear officially debuted its L1 electric travel trailer designed to maintain the full range of the EV towing it yesterday. You can read more about Lightyear here.