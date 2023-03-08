Quick Charge Podcast: March 8, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla pushes new Full Self-Driving Beta v11 update as it slowly expands rollout
- Tesla Model Y is now under NHTSA investigation over steering wheels falling off
- Elon Musk says Tesla’s next vehicle will operate ‘almost entirely in autonomous mode’
- Hyundai says the new Kona electric will overtake gas, hybrid variants in sales
- Mercedes-Benz shares pricing of US-built EQE SUV with potential for federal tax credits
- First Tesla, now Nissan recalls over 1,000 Ariya EVs with risk of steering wheels falling off
- Ford Mustang Mach-E marked down in China following US price cuts
- Volkswagen to focus on US battery plant while it awaits incentives of ‘EU Green Deal’
- VW is making Car-Net free for five years after carjacking fiasco
- Lightship unveils L1 electric RV trailer, capable of maintaining the full range of the EV towing it
