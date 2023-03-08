First Tesla, now Nissan recalls over 1,000 Ariya EVs with risk of steering wheels falling off

Following an NHSTA investigation into two cases of the Tesla Model Y’s steering wheel falling off, Nissan is dealing with a similar issue. The Japanese automaker is recalling over 1,000 Ariya electric SUVs citing that the “steering wheel can detach from the steering column.”

2023 Nissan Ariya electric SUV recall

Earlier today, we reported that the NHTSA was investigating the Tesla Model Y over “two reports of complete detachment of the steering wheel” in the 2023 model year.

The NHTSA found that both vehicles had an “end-of-line repair” that required removing and re-installing the steering wheel. Tesla and the NHTSA are working together to determine if any additional vehicles were affected and if a recall was necessary.

Meanwhile, Nissan’s steering wheel issues have already resulted in a recall. According to the letter the NHTSA sent to Nissan this week, 1,063 Ariya electric vehicles are being recalled.

The recall notice says certain 2023 Ariya vehicles may have a steering wheel incorrectly tightened or improperly installed.

As a result, the letter states:

A steering wheel with a loose or missing bolt can detach from the steering column, causing a loss of steering control, increasing the risk of a crash.

Nissan received two reports of loose steering wheels between January 30 and February 8, 2023, prompting them to launch a “dealer quality action” to inspect the steering wheels on 418 Ariya vehicles, leading to another incident being found.

2023 Nissan Ariya electric crossover SUV (Source: Nissan)

Out of an abundance of caution, Nissan decided to voluntarily recall over 1,000 units to fix the problem.

If the steering wheel feels loose when rocking it back and forth, Nissan Ariya owners are being advised to contact their dealers for transport and “immediate repair.”

Nissan dealers will replace the steering wheel bolt for free (including labor), and the number for the recall is PC956. For more information, owners can call Nissan’s customer service line.