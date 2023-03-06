Quick Charge Podcast: March 6, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):
- Tesla Gigafactory Mexico, more details are coming in
- Tesla drops Model S and Model X prices, now starts at just $90K
- Hyundai tech can automatically lift or lower EVs to improve range and protect the batteries
- After disappointment with 50,000 EV production goal, Rivian (RIVN) ups the ante internally
- Lordstown (RIDE) sold 3 Endurance EV trucks in Q4, says new EV program in the works
- VinFast owner establishes a new electric car and scooter rental company
- Amprius is going to open a new gigafactory in Colorado
