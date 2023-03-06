Hyundai tech can automatically lift or lower EVs to improve range and protect the batteries

Hyundai Mobis, the parts and service arm of the Hyundai Motor Company, revealed a new tech system that can automatically adjust the height of your EV depending on the environment, such as on rough roads, highways, parking lots, etc.

Hyundai, including Kia and Genesis, has made one of the most impressive brand transformations over the past year, officially becoming the third largest automaker behind only Volkswagen and Toyota.

Thanks to “strong new models” like the IONIQ 5 and Kia EV6, both Hyundai and Kia set sales records last year.

The South Korean automaker accelerated its electrification strategy in 2022 with the launch of the IONIQ 6. The “electrified streamliner” sedan has an MSRP of $41,600 and is one of the most efficient EVs on the market with up to 140 combined MPGe (placing at the top of Fueleconomy.gov’s 2023 list).

Together with the IONIQ 5, Hyundai sold over 100,000 units globally on its dedicated EV platform, E-GMP, last year.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Mobis is also transforming its business to meet the demands of the changing auto industry. Along with plans to boost EV component and battery systems in the US, the auto supplier is revealing new technology to improve safety, performance, and user convenience.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai Mobis’ new tech automatically adjusts EV height

The Electric Leveling Control (ELC) was co-developed with Hyundai Motor Company to protect EV batteries, increase driving range and make it more accessible to get in and out of vehicles.

Hyundai’s new tech can adjust the height of your EV by up to 6 cm depending on the driving environment, such as rough roads, highways, and parking lots.

The driving system will automatically lift or lower the height to best fit the driving scenario. If you’re driving through the snow, gravel, water, etc., an extra six cm can help protect the battery and vehicles underneath from damage.

On the highway, lowering your EV can help enhance aerodynamics, therefore increasing cruising distance while improving performance with a lower center of gravity.

When loading luggage or stepping out of the vehicle, the electric vehicle can raise or lower, making it more accessible and improving the driving experience.

The ELC uses sensors attached to the car to determine the optimal ride height and will adjust using an electric hydraulic pump to control it from all four wheels.