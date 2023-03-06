Amprius is going to open a new gigafactory in Colorado

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | Mar 6 2023 - 5:30 am PT
0 Comments

Battery developer Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) today announced that it has signed a letter of intent for a 775,000-square-foot facility near Denver.

The battery factory will be built in phases, starting with 500 megawatt-hours. The initial footprint will have the potential of up to 5 gigawatt-hours.

The company chose an existing 1.3 million-square-foot factory site in Brighton, in the Denver area, because it already has the electric power and structural layout it needs, which will reduce buildout costs.

Amprius says the location is close to essential materials and critical transportation infrastructure, and that the site “is expected to both streamline time-to-market and drive effective customer fulfilment.”

In October, the US Department of Energy awarded Amprius a $50 million cost-sharing grant as the result of the Biden administration’s Infrastructure Law.

Colorado governor Jared Polis said:

We need more batteries to power the future, and now we will be manufacturing more of them right here in Colorado. We are excited to welcome Amprius to Colorado, bringing over 300 new good-paying jobs and joining Colorado’s innovative and collaborative business community.

Fremont-headquartered Amprius, which was founded by a Stanford University professor, uses silicon nanowires instead of graphite anode in its lithium-ion batteries. That allows for higher energy density, which means Amprius’ batteries can store more energy in the same amount of space than traditional batteries.

Or, as the company puts it, “This means our cells provide more energy and power with much less weight and volume.” So its batteries provide EVs with longer range, faster charging times, and greater energy density.

The batteries will be developed in Fremont and manufactured in Brighton. Amprius is aiming to launch the factory in 2025.

Read more: Tesla cofounder’s Redwood just scored a $2B govt loan to make EV batteries

Photo: Amprius

UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Lithium-ion battery

Lithium-ion battery
EV batteries

EV batteries
colorado Battery production Battery Manufacturing

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.