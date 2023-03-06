Tesla drops Model S and Model X prices, now starts at just $90K

After years of price increases, Tesla has updated pricing on its flagship Model S and Model X vehicles. The Model S now starts at just $90,000.

Over the last few years, Tesla has gradually increased prices across its entire lineup amid supply chain difficulties and inflation, but also mainly due to enjoying some robust demand.

That finally changed in January when Tesla implemented price cuts across its entire vehicle lineup worldwide.

Since then, the automaker has made some smaller price adjustments – primarily small increases to the Model Y and small price decreases to Model 3.

Now in an overnight update to its online configurator, Tesla has slashed the price on Model S and Model X:

Model S Long Range AWD: now $89,990, down from $94,990

Model S Tri-Motor Plaid: now $109,990, down from $114,990

Model X Long Range now AWD: $99,990, down from $109,990

Model X Tri-Motor Plaid: now $109,990, down from $119,990

These are significant price reductions ranging from $5,000 to $10,000, depending on the model.

However, these price cuts come after years of significant price increases on Model S and Model X following a design refresh two years ago.

Tesla had difficulties ramping up production of the new version of the vehicle – creating long wait times that the automaker took advantage of price-wise.

With the Model S now starting at $90,000, the price is basically back at the level it was in the summer of 2021.

Interestingly, the Model S Plaid and the Model X Plaid are now the same price. It’s not the first time it has happened, but it makes little to no sense as Tesla has generally kept the price of the bigger electric SUV higher than the sedan, which is still the case for the non-Plaid version by as much as $10,000.

These new price cuts come just as Tesla updated Model S and Model X recently. We noted that those are the first models to feature the new Hardware 4 Autopilot/Self-Driving suite of sensors and a new computer. Tesla also slightly updated the rear of the vehicles.

All Model S and Model X vehicles are built in Fremont, California, and they are shipped to all Tesla markets worldwide.