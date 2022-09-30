Tesla AI Day 2022: Watch and get all the news

Tesla is holding its AI Day 2022 tonight in Palo Alto, California, and Electrek has you covered with the livestream and all the news coming out of the event.

What is Tesla AI Day?

It depends on who you ask. If you ask Tesla fans, it’s the event where the automaker is going to reveal how close it is to releasing a Full Self-Driving system and a functional humanoid robot.

If you ask Tesla naysayers, it is a promotional event to pump the stock and present other products that are nowhere near ready for primetime.

But if you ask Tesla, it is just a recruiting event for its AI programs.

The truth is probably a mixture of all of these things, as Tesla plans to give updates on its many AI programs to the public and attract top AI talent.

What to expect from the event

Elon Musk, along with Tesla’s top engineers and executives working on AI programs, will be holding presentations about those programs.

We expect Musk and Ashok Elluswamy, director of autopilot software at Tesla, to give an update on Tesla’s development of its Full Self-Driving system through its FSD Beta.

Some words on Tesla’s previously announced robotaxi are also likely.

Tesla is also expected to give an update on its Dojo supercomputer program. Last year, Tesla unveiled its Dojo chip and tile. This year, we are hoping to see a full cluster.

Finally, the star of the show is expected to be a working prototype of Tesla Optimus, a humanoid robot.

Musk said to expect a lot of hardware demonstrations at the event, presumably of the robot, and a lot of technical details – again reiterating that it is more for experts as part of a recruiting effort than for the wider public.

Tesla AI Day livestream

You can watch Tesla’s AI Day 2022 livestream below through Youtube starting at 9:15 p.m. ET (if Elon Musk is on time):

News coming out of the event

Here we are going to post all of the articles about the most important news coming out of Tesla AI Day:

Refresh the page for the most recent articles.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.