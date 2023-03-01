Tesla announces unlimited overnight charging for $30 per month

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 1 2023 - 6:27 pm PT
1 Comment
Tesla electric unlimited charging

Tesla announced that it will soon launch a new plan for unlimited overnight charging for $30 per month as part of its ‘Tesla Electric’ energy retailing business.

Late last year, after gaining experience through its virtual power plants (VPPs), Tesla took things a step further with the launch of “Tesla Electric.”

Instead of reacting to specific “events” and providing services to your local electric utilities, like Tesla Powerwall owners have done in VPPs in California, Tesla Electric is actively and automatically buying and selling electricity for Tesla Powerwall owners – providing a buffer against peak prices.

The company is essentially becoming an energy retailer.

Tesla Electric is currently only available to Powerwall owners in Texas, but the company has plans to expand the products through this new branch.

Today, Tesla announced the first new product under ‘Tesla Electric’ at its Investor Day.

Drew Baglino, senior vice president of engineering, announced that Tesla is going to launch a new unlimited overnight home charging for $30 per month.

Unlike the current Tesla Electric program, this is not only going to be available to Tesla Powerwall owners.

Baglino said:

By this summer, we are going to offer retail electricity plans to people who have our cars where they can have unlimited overnight home charging for $30 per month. This is part of reducing the total cost of ownership of our vehicles and the reason why we can do this is because Texas as a ton of wind. And in Texas, the wind blows at night.

If charging at night is an option for you and you drive quite a bit, $30 per month is going to result in significant savings.

Tesla can afford to do this through its relationships with electric utilities who have a surplus of power at night thanks to lower demand and strong wind power, as Baglino mentioned.

Such a low cost would incentivize drivers to charge at night, which would reduce the load from electric vehicle charging during the day.

Tesla says that the plan will be available in Texas this July and teased more to come with Tesla Electric.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Electric

Tesla Electric

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger