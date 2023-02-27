VinFast cuts VF 8 EV lease prices by over 50% with deliveries kicking off March 1

US customers are gearing up for the first VinFast electric vehicle deliveries slated to begin this week. As we approach the big day, VinFast has marked down VF 8 City Edition lease prices by over 50%.

After delivering the first EV sold in Vietnam, VinFast, the Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer under the Vingroup conglomerate, set its sights on expanding its reach globally.

The EV maker shipped its first batch of 999 VF 8 electric vehicles to the US in December, marking a new era for the automaker. VinFast said at the time that it was the first batch of exports as it works to satisfy the 65,000 global orders placed for the VF 8 and VF 9 models.

Despite the quick work in bringing its EVs to the US, VinFast has run into a few hurdles since. After Tesla slashed prices by up to 20% ($13,000 off) in early January, it created a spillover effect in the market.

Although the EV leader has since increased its prices, several automakers have made adjustments in response, including Ford dropping Mustang Mach-E prices between $600 and $5,900.

VinFast VF 8 City Edition models (Source: VinFast)

VinFast was not immune to the aftereffects. The company revealed it was offering new promotional pricing on the VF 8 City Edition last month to keep pace, including a new MSRP of $49,000 and a $3,000 direct discount.

For a lease, the VF 8 City Edition was initially priced at $599 per month for 24 months. According to the automaker’s website Monday, the VF 8 Eco trim is available for $399 per month for a 24-month lease with $5,174 due at signing.

Despite initially aiming for the first VF 8 deliveries in December, the company delayed it to update the EVs with the latest software.

According to VinFast’s latest press release, the first VF 8 deliveries for US customers will happen on March 1. The company plans to hold a delivery event at its VinFast stores in California. VinFast’s retail locations include:

Santa Monica

Commerce (Citadel)

San Diego

San Mateo (Hillsdale)

Corte Madera

Berkeley

Marina Del Rey

Canoga Park (Topanga)

Irvine (Spectrum)

Torrance (Del Amo)

For those unable to attend, you can either have it scheduled to be delivered at home or pick it up at the store beginning on March 2.

The VF 8 City Edition comes in two trims – the Eco and Plus models. The VF 8 Eco features 207 miles EPA range with 384 hp, while the VF 8 Plus comes with 191 miles EPA range and 402 hp.

VinFast recently got approved to begin construction on its first US-based electric vehicle manufacturing plant, which will help the company streamline production and take advantage of the EV tax credit.

The company says its second batch of EVs, including the VF 9 City Edition, will be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.