Volkswagen’s next-gen ID.3 EV shows its face in new teaser video

Volkswagen is teasing its second generation ID.3 electric vehicle model with less than a week before its official debut. The video shows the refreshed VW ID.3 face, giving us a glimpse of its updated headlights and sleek new design.

The ID.3 was the first member of Volkswagen’s “ID” series after the automaker ended production of the e-Golf in 2019 to focus on a new generation of EVs.

VW rolled out the ID.3 in 2020 as its first (and smallest) dedicated electric vehicle based on the automaker’s MEB platform, the foundation for the ID series, including the highly regarded ID.4.

The automaker’s modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform design provides the ID.3 with a deceptively spacious interior; decent range options (200 to 340 miles); and a fun, agile drive due to the car’s low center of gravity.

For these reasons, the ID.3 quickly became one of the top-selling EVs in many European countries and entered the competitive Chinese EV market in the final months of 2021.

During its first official year on the market, Volkswagen says the ID.3 gathered over 144,000 orders in Europe. Although the ID.4 electric SUV stole some of the ID.3’s shine, with over 170,000 deliveries last year, VW plans to release a new, second-generation ID.3 on March 1.

All new VW ID.3 refresh coming March 1

After teasing a sketch of the new ID.3 in December, Volkswagen is finally giving us a glimpse of what we can expect next week.

🙌 We are looking forward to the world premiere of the new #VWID3 on March 1, 2023! Here we show you an exclusive preview! We think the front looks very dynamic and attractive with its sleek lines and large LED headlights. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/XTIKGZoJBL — Volkswagen News (@volkswagen) February 23, 2023 VW ID.3 refresh teaser (Source: Volkswagen News)

Volkswagen says the new ID.3 refresh will come with a slew of new upgrades, including a sharpened exterior design, improved tech and software, and perhaps most importantly, a focus on sustainability with new materials on the interior.

ID.3 production currently takes place at VWs Zwickau and Dresden plants in Germany, but due to high demand, it will be expanded to the main Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg.

Powertrain details are still unknown, but VW says the ID.3 Life will start at €43,995 (about $46,000), including VAT, before subtracting the environmental bonus, where applicable.

German customers (unfortunately, not available in the US ) who ordered the pre-configured models over the past few months can expect their EVs to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Check back for updates on the second-generation ID.3 next week after its official release.