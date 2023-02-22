Enjoy 18W USB-C, more with the foldable ROCKPALS 100W solar panel at $140 in New Green Deals

Are you planning a spring camp-out with the family? Well, bring the ROCKPALS 100W foldable portable solar panel along for the ride. It has the ability to recharge portable power stations as well as deliver 24W USB-A and 18W USB-C to smartphones without any external controllers or adapters. Right now, it’s on sale for $140 which saves $90 from its typical $230 going rate, marking the best price that we’ve seen since early December. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Jump-start your off-grid setup with ROCKPALS foldable solar panel

ROCKPALS’ official Amazon storefront is offering its Foldable Portable 100W Solar Panel for $139.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $230, today’s deal marks the first time that we’ve seen it below $154 since back in Early December when it hit $114. Perfect for jump-starting your off-grid lifestyle, this foldable solar panel collapses down to measure less than 18 by 18 inches and weighs only 9.5 pounds. Delivering up to 100W of 18V power, this solar panel can output to multiple sources, including portable batteries with the 5.5×2.1mm DC jack. There’s also a 24W USB-C and 18W USB-C port built-in to recharge your phone, tablet, or even some computers without any other adapters needed. On top of all that, you can attach two panels in parallel to get even more output to recharge batteries when off-grid for a more cohesive experience all around. This solar panel is even water-resistant so you can leave them outside in the rain without worrying that they’ll get damaged.

Rad Power Bikes spring sale takes $150 off all of its popular e-bikes for first time this year

Rad Power Bikes is now helping you get in on the EV game for less now that warmer weather is right around the corner. As part of its spring sale, you can now take $150 off nearly every model of electric bike that the brand sells. As some of our favorite options on the market, these popular e-bikes all ship free and are on sale for the first time this year. Our top pick this time around is delivering a new all-time low on the RadCity 5 Plus Electric Bike, which now drops down to $1,849 shipped. Normally you’d pay $1,999, with today’s offer amounting to only the third discount yet. We last saw it go on sale over Black Friday, with this now delivering the first chance to save in months.

As one of the most capable electric vehicles in the Rad Power Bikes stable, the recently-released RadCity 5 Plus steps up to deliver a 750W rear hub motor that allows the vehicle to hit up to 20 MPH top speeds. Its range can hit as high as 45 miles with pedal assist, and the 60mm spring suspension fork leads to a smoother ride than other models. Throw in the refreshed LED displays, hydraulic disc breaks, and five different speed settings and you’re looking at quite the compelling option for commuters that you can read more about over at Electrek.

Refurb ecobee4 brings Alexa and HomeKit control to your heating and cooling at $100

Woot is currently offering a selection of refurbished ecobee HomeKit smart thermostats on sale from $97 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Our top pick is the previous-generation ecobee 4 HomeKit Smart Thermostat with no SmartSensor for $99.99. Originally $249 with the smart sensor bundled, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve tracked for this model. If you’re looking for a way to make your heating and cooling setup smart this year, then ecobee4 is an all-around solid choice. It features built-in Alexa so you can ask the thermostat itself to change the temperature with ease. On top of that, it integrates with Alexa and Assistant as well as HomeKit, meaning it ties into all major platforms making it quite versatile. Plus, using a smart thermostat like the ecobee4 can even help save cash on your heating and cooling for the rest of this winter and into summer. Ships with a 90-day warranty, and you can find all the other discounts at Woot’s landing page. Take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Score an all-time low on EcoFlow’s power station and solar panel

Wellbots has partnered with Electrek to offer our readers an exclusive discount dropping the EcoFlow DELTA Mini Portable Power Station with 110W Solar Panel to $599 shipped with the code ETREK100 at checkout. Down from $749 for the power station and an additional $299 for the solar panel, today’s deal saves 43% to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the pair. In fact, comes in at $100 below our last mention from about a year ago, and at that time there wasn’t the extra bundled solar panel paired with the power station either. The DELTA Mini pack quite a lot of features. For starters, it can deliver up to 1,400W of sustained power output and hits peaks of 2,100W from the five AC outlets. Then, there’s the 100W USB-C PD port, three 2.4A USB-A ports, and more. With a 882Wh capacity, there’s enough juice to power your entire campsite with ease or even run small appliances at home should the grid go offline. Plus, with the added 110W solar panel, you’ll be able to use the recharge the power station with nothing more than sunlight so you can go longer without having to plug back into the wall. Find out more about this portable power station in our announcement coverage.

