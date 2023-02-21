Quick Charge Podcast: February 21, 2023

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is available now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
- Tesla signs deal with interesting new battery technology company
- Tesla shifts its own battery cell production capacity from Germany to the US
- Tesla price cuts spur dealer discounts and manufacturer incentives on other EVs
- Hyundai IONIQ 6 prices revealed ahead of spring debut in the US
- Toyota to begin producing electric SUVs in the US in 2025 as EV demand climbs
- Ford partners with LG Energy Solution to build one of Europe’s largest EV battery plants
- Uber Freight declares ‘electric trucks are finally here’ with its first EV pilot program
