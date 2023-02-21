Tesla signs deal with interesting new battery technology company

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 21 2023 - 3:47 am PT
3 Comments
Tesla (TSLA) montreal

Tesla has signed a deal with Magnis Energy Technologies, an interesting new battery technology company based in Australia. It could become an important partner for the automaker.

Magnis announced today that it signed an anode active materials (AAM) offtake agreement with Tesla:

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (“Magnis”, or the “Company”) (ASX: MNS; OTCQX: MNSEF; FSE: U1P) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Binding Offtake Agreement with Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”) for the supply of AAM beginning in February 2025 with fixed pricing.

The company is developing a graphite mine in Tanzania where it plans to get “ultra-high purity natural flake graphite” from the operation.

Under the agreement, Tesla plans to purchase “a minimum of 17,500tpa starting from February 2025,” and the automaker has an option for “a maximum of 35,000tpa for a minimum 3-year term at a fixed price.”

But the interesting part here is that Tesla is not just buying the graphite from Magnis. It plans to buy processed anode material (AAM) based on the graphite, and the deal involved Magnis building a US facility to produce the AAM:

The agreement is conditional on Magnis securing a final location for its commercial AAM facility by 30 June 2023, producing AAM from a pilot plant by 31 March 2024, commencing production from the commercial AAM facility by 1 February 2025, and customer qualification.

Magnis describes itself as “a vertically integrated lithium-ion battery technology and materials company.”

Along with its graphite mining project in Tanzania, the company is part of the Imperium3 New York consortium of companies working to build a lithium-ion battery cell gigafactory in New York.

Furthermore, Magnis is also a shareholder and partner with C4V, a New York-based battery cell technology company.

All these links to US-based battery projects could prove useful to Tesla as the automaker is looking to secure a large number of battery cells in order to support its plan to build 20 million electric vehicles per year by 2030.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger