Toyota to begin producing electric SUVs in the US in 2025 as EV demand climbs

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Feb 21 2023 - 7:28 am PT
12 Comments
Toyota-electric-SUVs-US

With buyers’ preference for zero-emission electric vehicles soaring, Toyota looks to (finally) join the movement. Toyota is expected to begin producing electric SUVs in the US in 2025 as it aims to capture a piece of the booming market.

Toyota to make US-built electric SUVs from 2025

After falling far behind the industry over the past several years, insisting on a hybrid approach rather than going all in on fully electric vehicles, Toyota has significant ground to make up.

Toyota’s longtime CEO, Akio Toyoda, has been one of the most outspoken critics of the EV industry. However, “to advance change at Toyota,” the 66-year-old grandson to the company’s founder will pass the baton to Lexus chief branding officer Koji Sato.

Sato is tasked with dragging the Japanese automaker out of the past and into the modern electric era – a challenge he seems up to, at least from his recent actions.

Set to take the reins on April 1, 2023, Sato has addressed the situation, claiming Toyota is committed to building better cars through “concrete actions and products, such as accelerating the shift to electrification.”

Last week Sato built on that promise, announcing that the “time is right” to begin accelerating battery electric vehicle development with a “new approach.”

According to a new report from Nikkei Business, the new approach Sato is referring to may include Toyota manufacturing electric SUVs in the US as early as 2025. In addition, the report claims Toyota looks to achieve over 10,000 EV output monthly by 2026.

A spokesperson from Toyota said the details in the report have not been announced by the company and that no decision has been made on when to begin US-based EV production.

Toyota is striving to reach 1 million in electric vehicle sales globally by 2026, according to Nikkei.

Toyota-electric-SUVs-US
Toyota bZ4X (Source: Toyota)

Electrek’s Take

If Toyota is serious about ramping EV production, manufacturing them in the US would be a big step.

Toyota has already invested $3.8 billion in a battery plant in North Carolina that’s expected to become operational in 2025, allowing for complete production and assembly, so why not?

After selling a mere 1,220 units of its first electric SUV, the bZ4X, in the US last year, Toyota could use some help scaling production. Producing electric SUVs in the US would allow Toyota to streamline production and get EVs into customers’ hands quicker while avoiding expensive transport fees.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising