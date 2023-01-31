2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EPA range unveiled, combined MPGe rivals Lucid Air EVs

The official EPA ratings are finally out for the 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6, and wow, are they impressive, blowing away most expectations.

Hyundai unveiled its IONIQ 6 “electrified streamliner” last June to the world, a sportier and more aerodynamic electric vehicle than its first dedicated EV, the IONIQ 5 SUV.

Based on the same 800V E-GMP platform as the IONIQ 5, the streamliner offers advanced capabilities like vehicle-to-load (V2L), ultrafast charging (up to 80% in as little as 18 minutes ), and the latest technology.

Hyundai initially estimated the IONIQ 6 would get an estimated 340 miles on a single charge at the LA Auto Show, claiming it to be one of the most efficient EVs on the market, with an ultralow drag coefficient of 0.22.

The IONIQ 6 also has added active air flaps, wheel gap reducers, a wing-inspired spoiler with winglet, a full underbody cover, flow separation traps, and slight boattail structure to boost aerodynamics.

The sleek streamliner is in high demand as the first edition sold out in less than 24 hours after launching in Germany, the UK, France, Norway, and the Netherlands.

Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 is about to arrive in the US, and with final EPA testing complete, the streamliner looks to earn its share of the booming market.

2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai IONIQ 6 official EPA range revealed

In a press release today, Hyundai confirmed the EPA estimated range for all 2023 IONIQ 6 trim levels.

The longest-range model in the lineup, the IONIQ 6 SE Long Range RWD, is officially rated at 361 miles. Compared to the IONIQ 5 EPA estimated range of 303, Hyundai’s second dedicated EV features an additional 58 miles.

IONIQ 6 Trim Final EPA est range (miles) IONIQ 6 MPGe combined IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 361 140 IONIQ 6 SE AWD Long Range (18-inch wheels) 316 121 IONIQ 6 SEL RWD (20-inch wheels) 305 117 IONIQ 6 SEL AWD (20-inch wheels) 270 103 IONIQ 6 Limited RWD (20-inch wheels) 305 117 IONIQ 6 Limited AWD (20-inch wheels) 270 103 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 EPA Range and MPGe

Hyundai says the improved range is due to its superior aerodynamics. Olabisi Boyle, VP of product planning and mobility strategy at Hyundai Motor North America, explains:

Instead of just adding a larger battery to increase the range, we chose to optimize IONIQ 6’s aerodynamic performance and its Electric-Global Modular Platform for efficiency to produce these long driving ranges.

EPA testing confirmed a 140 combined MPGe rating for the IONIQ 6 SE RWD Long Range edition, placing it among the top of Fueleconomy.gov’s 2023 top 10 list with the 2023 Lucid Air Pure AWD and 2023 Lucid Air Touring AWD.

Hyundai says the IONIQ 6 electric streamliner will be available in US dealerships starting this spring.