Podcast: Tesla Supercharger network enters final form, Autopilot HW 4.0, FSD Beta recall, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla’s deal with the federal government to open its Supercharger network, the new Autopilot HW 4.0, the FSD Beta recall, and more.
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla to double Supercharger network in the US as it opens it to non-Tesla EVs, White House says
- Tesla’s new self-driving (HW4) computer leaks: Here’s a teardown
- Tesla Semi and Cybertruck prototypes spotted with lidar sensor
- Tesla is forced to ‘recall’ all Full Self-Driving Beta with update, NHTSA says may cause crash
- Tesla (TSLA) is sold out of Model Y for the quarter
- Tesla tries to get owners of older Model S/X vehicles to upgrade with enticing offer
- Tesla adjusts electric vehicle pricing in the US again
- Tesla defends itself against allegations that it fired employees over union push
- Ford announces $3.5B Michigan LFP battery factory with China’s CATL in 2026
- Genesis unveils 2023 Electrified GV70 prices, the brand’s first EV assembled in the US
- Check out the first images of the 2025 Ram 1500 REV all-electric pickup
