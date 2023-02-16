Tesla tries to get owners of older Model S/X vehicles to upgrade with enticing offer

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Feb 16 2023 - 12:30 pm PT
6 Comments
Tesla model x model s

Tesla is attempting to get owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles with unlimited Supercharging to upgrade to a new car with an enticing new offer.

While Model 3 and Model Y sales are going through the roof, the more expensive Model S and Model X are a little more difficult to move.

Now Tesla has come up with an interesting new offer for owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles to upgrade to newer versions.

The automaker has started reaching out to owners of Model S/X with unlimited Supercharging (pre-September 2018, but it was also reintroduced sporadically) and offering them an extra $5,000 on their trade-in when they buy a new Model S or Model X.

Tesla wrote in the email:

As an early Model (S or X) owner, you are eligible to exchange your unlimited free Supercharging miles for an additional $5,000 on your vehicle’s trade-in value when you purchase a new Model S or Model X.

The offer is also available to Canadian Tesla owners, who will get an extra $7,000 CAD.

It’s an interesting offer, but there’s a lot to consider here.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s hard to value since it depends entirely on how you use your Tesla vehicle, $5,000 is a good offer to give up on free Supercharging for most people.

However, that’s $5,000 extra on top of the trade-in value that Tesla gives you, and the automaker is notorious for not giving the best prices on trade-ins. So that might be a downside here.

Also, the Model S and Model X are way more expensive than they used to be. Tesla used to sell Model S starting at $70,000 (excluding Model S 40, which was available for barely a minute). Now Model S starts at $95,000.

That’s a $25,000 difference. Therefore, people coming from, let’s say, a Model S 70 might not be the same people who can afford a $95,000 car, regardless of what your trade-in car is worth.

I am curious to see if this offer will be successful at getting owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles to upgrade.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…
Tesla Model S

Tesla Model S

The Tesla Model S is an all-electric luxury seda…
Tesla Model X

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger