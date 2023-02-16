Tesla tries to get owners of older Model S/X vehicles to upgrade with enticing offer

Tesla is attempting to get owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles with unlimited Supercharging to upgrade to a new car with an enticing new offer.

While Model 3 and Model Y sales are going through the roof, the more expensive Model S and Model X are a little more difficult to move.

Now Tesla has come up with an interesting new offer for owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles to upgrade to newer versions.

The automaker has started reaching out to owners of Model S/X with unlimited Supercharging (pre-September 2018, but it was also reintroduced sporadically) and offering them an extra $5,000 on their trade-in when they buy a new Model S or Model X.

Tesla wrote in the email:

As an early Model (S or X) owner, you are eligible to exchange your unlimited free Supercharging miles for an additional $5,000 on your vehicle’s trade-in value when you purchase a new Model S or Model X.

The offer is also available to Canadian Tesla owners, who will get an extra $7,000 CAD.

It’s an interesting offer, but there’s a lot to consider here.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s hard to value since it depends entirely on how you use your Tesla vehicle, $5,000 is a good offer to give up on free Supercharging for most people.

However, that’s $5,000 extra on top of the trade-in value that Tesla gives you, and the automaker is notorious for not giving the best prices on trade-ins. So that might be a downside here.

Also, the Model S and Model X are way more expensive than they used to be. Tesla used to sell Model S starting at $70,000 (excluding Model S 40, which was available for barely a minute). Now Model S starts at $95,000.

That’s a $25,000 difference. Therefore, people coming from, let’s say, a Model S 70 might not be the same people who can afford a $95,000 car, regardless of what your trade-in car is worth.

I am curious to see if this offer will be successful at getting owners of older Model S and Model X vehicles to upgrade.