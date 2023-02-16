AddMotor M-340 review: A fat-tire electric trike that can do burnouts?!

Electric trikes are a quickly growing segment of the e-bike market in the US, largely thanks to recent high-profile launches of popular new models. But the AddMotor M-340 electric trike has been around for years as a staple of the fat tire e-trike segment. It recently received some nice upgrades, so we decided to put the newest version of the e-trike to the test.

At a current sale price of $2,999, the AddMotor M-340 is positioned higher on the e-trike price spectrum. So does this fat tire three-wheeler have what it takes to command that price?

Take a look at my in-depth testing of the trike, including both asphalt and off-road riding, in my video review below.

Then don’t forget to keep reading for even more info on my experience testing out the trike!

AddMotor M-340 e-trike video review

AddMotor M-340 tech specs

Motor : 750W front-geared hub motor

: 750W front-geared hub motor Top speed : 20 mph (32 km/h)

: 20 mph (32 km/h) Range : Up to 85 miles (137 km)

: Up to 85 miles (137 km) Battery : 48V 20Ah (960 Wh)

: 48V 20Ah (960 Wh) Max rider weight : 350 lb (158 kg)

: 350 lb (158 kg) Rear rack max load : 100 lb (45 kg)

: 100 lb (45 kg) Brakes : Mechanical disc brakes on 180 mm rotors (three total)

: Mechanical disc brakes on 180 mm rotors (three total) Front tire: 24″x4″

24″x4″ Rear tires: 20″x4″

20″x4″ Price : $2,999

: $2,999 Extras: LCD display, integrated head/tail/brake LED lighting with rear turn signals, bell, electric horn, half-twist throttle, included front and rear baskets, comfortable two-part saddle with adjustable back rest, wooden footrest

What makes it different?

We’ve tested several electric trikes recently, so let’s start with what makes the AddMotor M-340 different.

First of all, this is a fat tire trike. That means it comes with much wider tires than most e-bikes or e-trikes – four inches wide, to be exact.

The front is a 24-inch wheel that provides better obstacle climbing than smaller wheels, while the rear uses 20-inch wheels that sacrifice some marginal ride quality in exchange for a lower rear end.

To be honest, though, you don’t lose much ride quality with the smaller wheels since you’ve got a combination of fat tires with plenty of squishy air volume and also a front suspension fork to soak up the front bumps. In fact, this is one of the few e-trikes available in the US that actually comes with front suspension, marking another key differentiator.

The next major difference is the much higher-spec electrical components and performance.

For example, the battery is a massive 48V and 20Ah unit that offers way more capacity than you’ll probably ever need. They claim a range of 85 miles in the lowest pedal assist level, and I don’t doubt them. Pedal assist level 1 is super efficient, and that battery will probably last for weeks of leisurely riding in low-power mode, especially since most people just don’t get going too fast on trikes.

Even if you want to use the throttle and make use of that wooden platform for your feet instead of actually pedaling, you’re still going to probably get a solid 50 miles of range at reasonable speeds.

But for those that want to get a bit wild, there’s enough power here to do it. In fact, the motor is surprisingly torquey. They claim 80 Nm of torque, and I feel every one of those newton meters. On loose terrain like gravel, a twist of the wrist instantly sends rocks flying backward. It’s almost comical just how much power and torque this e-trike has. It’s totally unnecessary since most people aren’t getting a trike for its performance, but they went ahead and gave it to us anyway.

But is it stable?

Stability is the area where I’ll ding the AddMotor M-340 the most. Because of the larger wheels and generally taller design on the bike, the rider’s center of mass is higher. That makes the whole trike feel tippier than more stable trikes I’ve tried in the past.

As long as I lean into turns, I don’t feel like I’ll tip at most speeds. But if I try to do tight circles, I can easily get the outer wheel in the air.

I also felt a bit uneasy when riding on an incline since my taller center of gravity made me feel more like I would tip if riding sideways along a hill. That won’t be an issue on most roads — unless there’s some extreme crown to the road — but I did encounter it a few times when off-roading, so it’s something to keep in mind.

Pros and cons

The AddMotor M-340 has some downsides, but its upsides can’t be ignored. There’s so much power and range that it feels overbuilt, which could be a pro or a con depending on your needs.

I like that it has not only a big front and rear basket but that it also comes with a zippered bag for the rear basket to keep your stuff from flying out. It’d keep things dry in a drizzle too, though I’m sure it’s not rated for a downpour.

I also like that there are seven speeds to shift through since it lets you downshift to a lower gear for getting rolling or climbing a hill or upshift for when you’re going faster. But the derailleur hangs awfully low and just looks like it’s waiting to get damaged. I rode through lots of tall grass, and amazingly it was fine, but without a wheel next to it to protect it like most bikes, I do worry about its longevity.

The three disc brakes are nice, but I would have loved to see hydraulic disc brakes on this model for a few reasons: They’d offer better stopping for a heavy bike designed for heavy loads; they’d have reduced maintenance which would be good for older riders that don’t want to be on their knees adjusting brake cables; and they’d help justify that nearly $3,000 price. I’m also surprised to see that AddMotor didn’t include a parking brake on the levers – one of the only advantages of mechanical disk brakes is that they’re better for implementing a parking brake.

The trike is also heavy. I don’t know how heavy since AddMotor doesn’t have the weight listed, and I don’t have a bathroom scale large enough for it. But the shipping weight said 145 pounds (65 kilograms), and so I bet the trike is nearing triple digits itself.

At least it does have a high-weight rating too, with a rider capacity of 350 pounds (160 kilograms) and another 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of cargo.

So there are certainly trade-offs here. It’s more expensive than many other trikes, and it’s not as stable. That might make it less ideal for older folks that have affordability and stability at the top of their priorities list. But the bike is also high powered, has an ultralong range, can handle off-roading just fine with those big tires and suspension, and is comfortable to boot. It even comes in a half dozen fun colors!

So while I can see many people passing up this trike for a more affordable option, the power lovers that have trails on their mind may prefer something with a bit more oomph, like the AddMotor M-340. I know I sure had fun on it!