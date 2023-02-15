Segway’s refurb Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter falls to new low of $229 in New Green Deals

While we typically see more premium electric scooters come in at around $400 or more, today we’re taking a look at the Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus that’s on sale for $229. Shipping to your door in refurbished condition, the ES3 Plus packs a lot of functionality for its budget-friendly price. With 28 miles of range per charge and a 19 MPH top speed, you’ll be able to use the ES3 Plus to travel around the neighborhood or even your town without using a single drop of gas or oil. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Ditch gas and oil with Segway’s Ninebot ES3 Plus electric scooter

Newegg is offering the Segway Ninebot ES3 Plus Electric Scooter in refurbished condition for $228.99 shipped. This electric scooter originally cost $700, and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at 67% off. Not only that, but our last mention was back in September at $490, and this sale comes in at $261 below that. Coming in as a great way to get around your neighborhood or even city this spring, you’ll find that the ES3 Plus electric scooter delivers 28 miles of range per charge. It also can hit top speeds of up to 19 MPH and has an LED display that showcases your speedometer, battery life, and more. There’s also Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, and other features to make this an all-around premium experience. Plus, there’s not a single drop of gas or oil required to use the scooter, making it a green as well as efficient option for transportation in 2023. Ships with a 90-day warranty.

Segway’s new Transformers electric GoKart Pro now $449 off, plus Bumblebee Kickscooter $222

Last fall, Segway teamed up with Hasbro to launch a lineup of Transformers-inspired electric vehicles. Today, we’re seeing a pair of those go on sale courtesy of Amazon, which are headlined by the Segway Ninebot Bumblebee Electric GoKart PRO for 1,850.20 shipped. Normally fetching $2,299, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts since launching a few months back at $449 off. This comes within cents of the all-time low and is the second-best price cut we’ve seen to date. It doesn’t matter if you’re a hardcore Transformers fan or not, the Ninebot GoKart PRO can handle zipping you or the kids around the block at up to 23 MPH top speeds with a 15-mile range. Its durable design can also be folded down for transportation, and pairs with other features like an electric brake, integrated headlights, and taillights. You can also detach the included Ninebot S MAX which powers the experience for a self-balancing scooter ride alongside the go kart fun. But of course this is the Transformers variant, which comes decked out in a vibrant yellow color scheme fitting for the Bumblebee inspiration.

If you’re after a solution to get your kids in on the EV action, another one of the Segway Transformers releases is on sale today. The C8 Kids Electric KickScooter normally sells for $249 with a slick coat of Bumblebee-inspired paint, and is now down to $222.04 courtesy of Amazon. This is the first chance to save period and a new all-time low at $27 off. Aside from being decked out in a colorscheme inspired by everyone’s favorite converting Camaro, the scooter sports a 180W electric motor that delivers 10 MPH top speeds and a 6.2-mile range.

Jackery portable power stations, bundles, and solar gear up to $720 off with deals from $199

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Jackery is now offering up to 36% off a range of its portable power stations, solar panels, and bundles starting from $199. One option has the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 on sale for $239.99 shipped. Originally $350 and more regularly selling for $300 as of late, today’s deal is the first notable price drop in months and the best we can find. It is also the lowest total we have seen hit since the brief $209 Black Friday offer back in November. You’re looking at a 293Wh backup lithium battery with a 110V/300W pure sine wave AC outlet, a fast charge 3.0 port, one USB-A, a DC car port, and more. It is capable of powering up to six other devices in emergency situations, power outages, during camping trips, and the integrated MPPT controller enables optional solar panel charging down the line.

With up to 36% in savings in tow, you’ll find all of today’s Jackery Gold Box deals waiting for you right there. The brand has been among our favorite in the portable power space for a while now, and you’re looking at a great chance to dive into its battery and solar power bundles with hundreds of dollars in savings in some case. Browse through all of the offers on this landing page.

ECO-WORTHY’s 100W portable solar panel runs your off-grid setup at new low of $85

Amazon is offering the ECO-WORTHY 100W Portable Solar Panel for $84.99 shipped. Down from its normal rate of $100 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at $15 off to mark a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. Ready to give you power anywhere there’s sunlight, this portable solar panel weighs under eight pounds and measures just 26.2 by 21 by 2.8 inches in size. It folds in half when not being used and the kickstand can adjust it to angle at 30 or 40 degrees so that way you can set it at the ideal position to get the most sunlight possible. It connects to your portable power stations with standard DC adapters and is even IP65 water-resistant so you can leave the solar panel exposed to the elements without worrying that it’ll get damaged. Plus, this solar panel can be connected with others to expand the overall capability and output to power more gear at one time.

