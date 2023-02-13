New RoadRunner Pro electric scooter hits 50+ mph speeds while sitting down

Remember that little seated electric scooter that looked almost like a toy, yet could do a solid 34 mph (54 km/h)? Well it’s back, in an even higher performance version. The new RoadRunner Pro from VoroMotors answers the question, “What happens if we took the already ridiculous RoadRunner and tricked it out even more?!”

That’s exactly what the RoadRunner Pro is: a significantly upgraded version of the original VoroMotors Emove RoadRunner.

It keeps the all-wheel-drive, but replaces the 500W and 350W motors with a pair of 2,000W motors. The two motors are powerful enough to offer a top speed of 51 mph (82 km/h); the only question is whether you’re brave enough to reach those speeds on 14″ wheels.

Fortunately, you’ll have a good set of stoppers if you want to come down from that speed quickly. The RoadRunner Pro is outfitted with a pair of dual-piston hydraulic disc brakes. They’re perfect just in case you want to nope out shortly after hitting 50 mph.

Another piece of good news is that you’ll have dual suspension beneath you, with a hydraulic suspension fork up front and dual coilover shocks in the rear. Hitting a pot hole at 50 mph on a hard tail bike or scooter could feel like you’re being catapulted into the stratosphere, so rear suspension is a key upgrade over the original RoadRunner we previously tested.

I described the original RoadRunner as basically a scooter built around a massive battery. And the RoadRunner Pro – in keeping with its theme so far – has yet an even larger battery. The new pack is a whopping 60V and 30Ah battery. It uses 21700-format battery cells and offers 1,800Wh of capacity. That’s more than just about any light electric two-wheeler we’ve seen and is apparently enough for over 50 miles (80 km) of range per charge.

At what speed is that range measured? It’s not clear, but considering that equates to 36 Wh/mile (22 Wh/km), I’d guess that the range is calculated at an average speed of around 25-28 mph (40-45 km/h).

Other new gear gracing the RoadRunner Pro is an updated twist throttle and a new full color 3.5″ TFT VoroMotors display. The display shows battery status, motor temperature, speedometer, mode and time, and even features colored-coded rings around the speed to remind riders of which mode they’re in with a quick glance.

New 14″x2.75″ tires get tubeless treatment, with rims more akin to automotive-style wheels that don’t require an inner tube like conventional bicycle and scooter wheels.

That’s a key feature that should considerably improve both the handling and the user experience for maintenance of the scooter. As the company explained:

We custom designed these new split rim wheels with tubeless tires, so it’s easier to repair a flat – if you ever have to. The 14” x 2.75” tubeless pneumatic tires have a flatter, wider profile that works well for street riding, and doesn’t get squirrely at high speeds. With tubeless tires, you never have to carry or replace inner tubes again – since the tire seals directly to the rim. If you get a flat, the split rim design makes it easier to swap tires. Simply disconnect the plug-and-play motor, remove six screws from the hub, swap in a new tire, re-inflate, and you are back on the road. Literally re-inventing the wheel was an important goal at VoroMotors, as everyday transportation should be easy to maintain and repair.

The saddle also received a significant upgrade. It’s now larger and more comfortable, measuring 20” long by 7.9” wide and 3.5” thick (51 x 21 x 9 cm) and is wrapped in a wear-resistant and heat-resistant material. The goal was to ensure it would last longer and also not heat up as much when parked in the sun.

The electrical system was also heavily upgraded to support the extra power. The discharge circuit uses 8 AWG wires, which are ridiculously thick (and expensive) wires designed for high power delivery. Even the charging wires for the battery are quite large at 16 AWG. For comparison, many lower power e-bikes and e-scooters will use 16 AWG for discharge, meaning the RoadRunner Pro has as much copper just for charging use as some other light EVs use for actual driving.

The BMS and battery are rated for a massive 120A of discharge current, which is more than enough for the two power hungry 45A speed controllers powering the front and rear motors.

To put it another way, it’s got speed and power profiles similar to something like a Sur Ron or ONYX light electric motorcycle, yet in a much smaller and more portable package. Well, smaller for sure. The weight isn’t exactly svelte, considering it tips the scales at 114.4 lb (51.9 kg). But that’s a lot lighter than most 50 mph light electric motorcycles!

The RoadRunner Pro has just gone on sale today with an MSRP of $2,895. Considering that a Sur Ron will set you back another $1,500 or so, that’s pretty darn fair.

VoroMotors attributes the lower cost to their ability to self-develop the scooter:

The RoadRunner Pro is easily a $4,000 scooter, but our ability to develop and produce electric scooters in-house is how we can offer this brand new model at such an insane price.

Electrek’s Take

This is pretty awesome. I’m loving just about all the upgrades here, except perhaps that we lost the folding handlebars. That was a cool addition to the original RoadRunner, especially for folks that parked it against a wall, behind a couch or in another narrow area. But I guess when you’re doing 50 mph, you want to rigidity of fixed handlebars.

The question of legality will certainly be an issue in some areas, and I’d recommend that you check your local laws if you plan to use this on public roads. But if you’re taking it to your local drag strip and racing for pinks, then I don’t think street legal status will matter quite as much.