Jackery’s Explorer 290 and SolarSaga 100W solar panel bundle together at $430 in New Green Deals

Are you planning to hit the road this spring and camp out? Well, with the Jackery Explorer 290 portable power station and SolarSaga 100W panel, you’ll find that running your entire campsite with ease. There’s a standard AC outlet to run small appliances and more, plus two 2.4A USB-A ports as well. Then, since today’s kit includes a solar panel you won’t have to worry about plugging the system back into a wall or car to charge and can enjoy that off-grid life for longer. Coming in at $430, today’s discount marks the first sale we’ve seen in over two months and saves $120 from the typical rate. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Run your campsite without gas or oil

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Jackery Explorer 290 Portable Power Station for $429.98 shipped bundled with a SolarSaga 100W Panel. Down from $550, today’s deal marks the best price that we’ve seen since early December when it fell to $352. Coming in at $120 off the typical rate, this 22% discount makes now a great time to pick up this kit. Delivering a 290Wh capacity and the ability to output up to 200W of continuous power, this portable battery is ready to handle whatever your camping needs are. With dual 2.4A USB-A ports, DC inputs, and up to a 200W 110V AC output, there’s plenty of plug options to choose from here. On top of including the power station, you’ll also be getting a 100W solar panel that allows you to recharge the Explorer 290 while on-the-go. That’s right, if you’re traveling or on a campsite, simply plug the solar panel into the Explorer 290 and let the sun top the battery off so it’s ready to go all night again. Of course, not a single drop of gas or oil is required for this power station to function, making it a green choice as well.

Begin your off-grid journey with these solar panel

HQSTSolar (95% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 100W 12V Monocrystalline Solar Panel for $71.99 shipped. Down from $85, this discount marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen only once in the past. Designed to help you start your off-grid journey, this 100W solar panel has the ability to output up to 500Wh per day with five hours of sunlight. You can pair multiple panels together for more power, should the need arise. Each panel can withstand winds of up to 2400Pa and snow up to 5400Pa as well, and they have an IP65 water-resistance rating so you can leave them outdoors without worrying about any damage coming. Plus, HQST pre-drills the panels for easier mounting whether you’re using Z-brackets, pole mounts, or tilt mounts. So, if you’re looking to finally start a off-grid journey, then these solar panels are perfect for the job.

Ride around town seated on Razor’s UB1 electric scooter at a new low of $238 (Reg. $500)

Amazon is offering the Razor UB1 Seated Electric Scooter for $238.22 shipped. Typically going for $500 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. In fact, it comes in at $95 below our last mention from October. This scooter makes it easier to get around the city than traditional models, thanks to its built-in seat and 8-inch pneumatic tires. The thumb-activated variable-speed electric throttle lets you easily cruise around at up to 13.5 MPH without having to twist your wrist. Plus, the battery lasts for up to 40 minutes before it’s time to plug in. Thanks to the aforementioned battery, you won’t have to worry about using a single drop of gas or oil when traveling on this scooter either.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Jackery Explorer 290 kit on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Jackery Explorer 290 kit on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.