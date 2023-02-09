Hyundai wants to simplify EV ownership with new Evolve+ EV subscription program

During a presentation at the Chicago Auto Show earlier today, Hyundai Motor North America has introduced a new month-to-month EV subscription program called Evolve+, aimed at “EV curious” consumers. The all-encompassing monthly price includes the EV itself, plus insurance, roadside assistance, and maintenance. This turnkey option will begin with a couple of Hyundai brand EVs with comparable pricing you can view below.

Hyundai Motor Group continues its massive leap into electrification a short time into 2023. Not only has the Korean automaker fully embraced a transition to EVs across its three marques, it continues to deliver consumers some of the best bang for their buck in terms of technology, performance, and design.

Last month, we learned that Hyundai’s upcoming IONIQ 6 Streamliner will deliver up to 361 miles of EPA estimated range and a confirmed 140 combined MPGe rating – taking the top spot for 2023 models alongside the Lucid Air.

That upcoming EV can be seen in the automaker’s latest ad campaign starring Kevin Bacon before it joins Hyundai’s lineup of EVs alongside the IONIQ 5 and Kona Electric later this year. Both of the aforementioned models continue to find success in a consumer market that’s becoming more and more intrigued and excited at the possibility for going all-electric at a fair price.

But what about those people who are flirting with the idea of an EV but are not ready commit to a full purchase or a long-term lease? What if they find they have trouble finding a charging near their apartment or they decide they need something bigger?

Today, Hyundai has announced a solution. Evolve+ is a new month-to-month EV subscription that gives prospective customers the opportunity to test out a Hyundai vehicle without all the paperwork but with all the necessary services included.

Screenshots of how simple the Evolve+ program can be / Credit: Hyundai Motor North America

Hyundai launches all-encompassing EV subscriptions

Hyundai Motor North America shared details of its new EV subscription service in a press release that followed today’s presentation at the Chicago Auto Show.

To begin, Evolve+ will offer month-to-month subscriptions of both the Kona Electric and IONIQ 5, starting at a price of $699 and $899 per month respectively. Hyundai shared the following price comparison so we can see how its new EV subscription option compares to other methods of acquiring a new vehicle.

2022 IONIQ 5

SE RWD Purchase Lease Rental Evolve+ Monthly payment $850 $609 $2,479 Variable

from $899 Acquisition/

Activation fee — $650 N/A $300 Disposition fee — $400

(one time) N/A — Monthly mile

allowance Unlimited 1,000 Unlimited 1,000 Required

commitment 6 years 3 years 28 days 28 days

Those monthly payments are pretty steep compared to a long-term lease for example, but keep in mind your subscription payment also includes 1,000 miles per month, insurance, maintenance, registration, and roadside assistance. Vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, at Hyundai Motor North America, Olabisi Boyle, spoke to the new program:

With no paperwork, no commitment and no long-term loan, Evolve+ is an optimal solution for the “EV-curious” car shopper. We’ve prioritized simplicity and flexibility with the subscription process, allowing customers to place orders and renew on their own terms on their own time all via smartphone. We are hoping that by offering a subscription-based option, we will increase EV adoption and awareness as customers transition into an EV future.

The automaker has also considered other potential subscribers Evolve+ could serve, in addition to consumers looking to dip their toe in the zero-emissions pool. Hyundai points out that the flexibility of its EV subscription program could also serve college students home for the summer, or a worker away on a short-term remote work assignment.

Here’s how the new Evolve+ program works: Download the Evolve+ app from Google Play or Apple Store to your smartphone. Search for a vehicle by price and zip code, then select a model from inventory and choose a monthly term. Hyundai states your monthly term can easily be renewed if needed. The price is then displayed. Zero negotiation required. Login or create a new Hyundai account. Complete your subscription payment using a credit card. Payment reserves your shiny new Hyundai EV. Arrange a pickup date and time at your local Hyundai dealership.

Subscribers using Evolve+ are free to cancel at any time and do not have to commit to any long-term payments longer than the 28 days minimum outlined above. Hyundai also points out that if an Evolve+ customer enjoys their experience and wants to make a long-term commitment, their local Hyundai dealer can lease or sell them the EV.