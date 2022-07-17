Tracking the most affordable EV leases in 2022

Electrek is sponsored by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time. (See Terms.)

So you’re looking for a new EV and feel like a lease might be the best option for you and your needs. A fine choice! Like any large purchasing decision, it’s important to do your research to ensure you maximize your value and are happy with your decision, especially since you will be locked into a term commitment as long as 36-months. Below, we have compiled some of the most affordable EV leases available in 2022. Have a look.

Considerations to find the most affordable EV lease

First things first – we recommend you ensure an EV lease is the best option for you. We recently weighed the pros and cons of leasing a new EV versus buying one, so be sure to check that article out and determine what the most affordable option is for you.

If you determined that buying a new EV might be the smarter option for you and your financial situation, that’s fine, too. Why not check out some of the more anticipated EVs scheduled for 2022 that have either begun – or will soon begin – deliveries?

Still with us? Good. Now that you’ve set your sights on an EV lease, we want to ensure you snag yourself the most affordable option available. Remember, not all leases are created equal, and a lot of factors can affect your monthly payment.

This includes considerations such as downpayment, total miles, and lease term length, not the mention the overall MSRP of the EV itself.

Below, we have broken down some of the most affordable lease options by automaker, so it’s easier to navigate. Let’s dig in.

Most affordable EV leases by automaker

Please note that the following lease offers are all factory direct from the automakers themselves and do not include additional fees for tax, license, doc fees, federal or state rebates. All pricing is up to date as the the publishing of this post but is subject to change. We will do our best to keep it updated for you.

Audi

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down

Payment* Monthly Fee Total

Term Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Audi E-Tron Premium Plus 36 mo. 10,000 $8,489 $819 $37,154 $1,032 $1.24 Audi E-Tron Sportback Premium Plus 36 mo. 10,000 $8,629 $839 $37,994 $1,055 $1.27 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

BMW

Chevrolet

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Bolt EV LT 36 mo. 10,000 $2,539 $219 $10,204 $280 $0.34 Bolt EUV 1LT 36 mo. 10,000 $2,619 $239 $10,984 $283 $0.34 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Hyundai

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Kona Electric 36 mo. 10,000 $3,899 $259 $12,964 $360 $0.43 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Kia

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Niro EV 36 mo. 10,000 $3,499 $299 $13,964 $388 $0.47 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Mazda

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile MX-30 36 mo. 10,000 $2,999 $289 $13,114 $364 $0.44 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Nissan

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Nissan LEAF S 36 mo. 10,000 $2,079 $339 $13,944 $387 $0.46 Nissan LEAF SL Plus 36 mo. 10,000 $2,079 $499 $19,544 $543 $0.65 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Polestar

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Polestar 2 FWD 36 mo. 10,000 $5,490 $490 $22,640 $629 $0.75 Polestar 2 AWD 36 mo. 10,000 $5,449 $499 $22,914 $637 $0.76 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Porsche

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Taycan 36 mo. 10,000 $10,489 $1,149 $50,704 $1,408 $1.69 Taycan 4S 36 mo. 10,000 $14,019 $1,599 $69,984 $1,944 $2.33 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Tesla

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile Model 3 Standard RWD 36 mo. 12,000 $4,500 $544 $24,779 $688 $0.69 Model 3 Long Range AWD 36 mo. 12,000 $4,500 $689 $29,999 $833 $0.83 Model 3 Performance AWD 36 mo. 12,000 $4,500 $811 $34,391 $955 $0.96 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

Tesla offers a number of leases for its EVs depending on which state you live in. To ensure Tesla offers affordable EV leases in your state and determine pricing, check out our 2022 Tesla lease guide.

Volvo

2022 Make/Model Lease Term Miles/Yr. Down Payment* Monthly Fee Total Term

Cost Monthly Avg. Cost Per Mile XC40 Recharge 36 mo. 10,000 $4,225 $715 $29,250 $813 $0.98 * – Downpayment includes acquisition fees

EV leases change, so keep an eye out for affordable options

Obviously there are plenty more EV options out there in the world, and even more on the way. Newer EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Kia EV6 for example, are available for sale, but factory direct lease options are not yet available.

We recommend checking out Electrek’s monthly EV lease guide to find the latest and most affordable options for you on both a national and state-specific level. Happy leasing!

