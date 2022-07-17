Tracking the most affordable EV leases in 2022

Electrek is sponsored by Autonomy.com, the cheapest, fastest, easiest way to get a Tesla Model 3. If you have a credit card, you can reserve a Tesla now. Learn more and get $500 off for a limited time. (See Terms.)
So you’re looking for a new EV and feel like a lease might be the best option for you and your needs. A fine choice! Like any large purchasing decision, it’s important to do your research to ensure you maximize your value and are happy with your decision, especially since you will be locked into a term commitment as long as 36-months. Below, we have compiled some of the most affordable EV leases available in 2022. Have a look.
Table of contents
Considerations to find the most affordable EV lease
First things first – we recommend you ensure an EV lease is the best option for you. We recently weighed the pros and cons of leasing a new EV versus buying one, so be sure to check that article out and determine what the most affordable option is for you.
If you determined that buying a new EV might be the smarter option for you and your financial situation, that’s fine, too. Why not check out some of the more anticipated EVs scheduled for 2022 that have either begun – or will soon begin – deliveries?
Still with us? Good. Now that you’ve set your sights on an EV lease, we want to ensure you snag yourself the most affordable option available. Remember, not all leases are created equal, and a lot of factors can affect your monthly payment.
This includes considerations such as downpayment, total miles, and lease term length, not the mention the overall MSRP of the EV itself.
Below, we have broken down some of the most affordable lease options by automaker, so it’s easier to navigate. Let’s dig in.
Most affordable EV leases by automaker
Please note that the following lease offers are all factory direct from the automakers themselves and do not include additional fees for tax, license, doc fees, federal or state rebates. All pricing is up to date as the the publishing of this post but is subject to change. We will do our best to keep it updated for you.
Audi
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down
Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total
Term Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Audi E-Tron Premium Plus
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$8,489
|$819
|$37,154
|$1,032
|$1.24
|Audi E-Tron Sportback Premium Plus
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$8,629
|$839
|$37,994
|$1,055
|$1.27
BMW
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down
Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total
Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|BMW iX xDrive50
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$5,619
|$1,289
|$50,734
|$1,409
|$1.69
|BMW iX M60
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$7,649
|$1,499
|$60,114
|$1,670
|$2.00
|BMW i4 eDrive40
|36 mo.
|7,500
|$4,859
|$759
|$31,424
|$873
|$1.40
|BMW i4 M50
|36 mo.
|7,500
|$6,549
|$899
|$38,014
|$1,056
|$1.69
Chevrolet
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Bolt EV LT
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$2,539
|$219
|$10,204
|$280
|$0.34
|Bolt EUV 1LT
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$2,619
|$239
|$10,984
|$283
|$0.34
Hyundai
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Kona Electric
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$3,899
|$259
|$12,964
|$360
|$0.43
Kia
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Niro EV
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$3,499
|$299
|$13,964
|$388
|$0.47
Mazda
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|MX-30
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$2,999
|$289
|$13,114
|$364
|$0.44
Nissan
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Nissan LEAF S
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$2,079
|$339
|$13,944
|$387
|$0.46
|Nissan LEAF SL Plus
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$2,079
|$499
|$19,544
|$543
|$0.65
Polestar
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Polestar 2 FWD
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$5,490
|$490
|$22,640
|$629
|$0.75
|Polestar 2 AWD
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$5,449
|$499
|$22,914
|$637
|$0.76
Porsche
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Taycan
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$10,489
|$1,149
|$50,704
|$1,408
|$1.69
|Taycan 4S
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$14,019
|$1,599
|$69,984
|$1,944
|$2.33
Tesla
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|Model 3 Standard RWD
|36 mo.
|12,000
|$4,500
|$544
|$24,779
|$688
|$0.69
|Model 3 Long Range AWD
|36 mo.
|12,000
|$4,500
|$689
|$29,999
|$833
|$0.83
|Model 3 Performance AWD
|36 mo.
|12,000
|$4,500
|$811
|$34,391
|$955
|$0.96
Tesla offers a number of leases for its EVs depending on which state you live in. To ensure Tesla offers affordable EV leases in your state and determine pricing, check out our 2022 Tesla lease guide.
Volvo
|2022 Make/Model
|Lease Term
|Miles/Yr.
|Down Payment*
|Monthly Fee
|Total Term
Cost
|Monthly Avg.
|Cost Per Mile
|XC40 Recharge
|36 mo.
|10,000
|$4,225
|$715
|$29,250
|$813
|$0.98
EV leases change, so keep an eye out for affordable options
Obviously there are plenty more EV options out there in the world, and even more on the way. Newer EVs like the Ford F-150 Lightning, Hyundai IONIQ 5, and Kia EV6 for example, are available for sale, but factory direct lease options are not yet available.
We recommend checking out Electrek’s monthly EV lease guide to find the latest and most affordable options for you on both a national and state-specific level. Happy leasing!
