Run it all using Renogy’s portable power station with 100W USB-C PD at $430 in New Green Deals

Ready to power your home, campsite, or more, the Renogy Phoenix 500 is a rechargeable battery station that does it all. With a 495Wh capacity, this portable power station delivers three 800W AC outlets, 100W USB-C PD, and dual USB-A options, all without using any gas or oil. It also can be recharged with solar panels, making it a great off-grid solution as well. Coming in at $430 on Amazon, this power station is down $100 from its normal rate and on sale for the first time that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Renogy’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Phoenix 500 495Wh Portable Power Station for $429.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from a normal rate of $530, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked on this model since it released and comes in at $100 off. Ready to run your home or portable setup, this power station has plenty of output options to choose from. For starters, there’s three 800W AC outlets which cap out at a combined 1600W of sustained power. Then, you have two USB-A ports, one that does 12W and the other which dishes out 18W. But, the real story is the USB-C port which is capable of up to 100W Power Delivery, ensuring this portable power station can charge even your MacBook Pro with ease. On top of all that, the unit can recharge from 0-80% in just four hours when plugged into the wall, it integrates with solar panels for off-grid usage, and the capacity can even be expanded by adding a second Phoenix 500 and single-phase parallel kit for a combined 990Wh of capacity with 1440W output.

ecobee’s new Smart Thermostat Enhanced uses HomeKit to heat your space at $160 (Save $30)

Amazon is now offering the latest ecobee Smart Thermostat Enhanced with HomeKit at $159.75 shipped. Normally fetching $190, today’s offer arrives with $30 in savings as well as the status of being the second-best discount yet. It comes within $1 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in nearly 2 months. While not the new flagship version that still clocks in at retail price, this is still one of the newest additions to the ecobee smart thermostat lineup. Featuring onboard HomeKit support, all of the climate regulating tech is packed into a refreshed design with a touchscreen display that pairs with all of the smartphone and voice control tech. Speaking of, you’ll find Siri integration on top of support for Assistant, with Alexa baked in for calling up the assistant right from the device.

Hiboy launches electric scooter Valentine’s Day sale

Hiboy is now offering its Valentine’s Day sale on a range of electric scooters from $370 shipped. Amazon is also matching some of the deals. Our top pick is the Hiboy KS4 Electric Scooter at $399.99 Prime shipped at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and is matched in price directly from Hiboy. Normally retailing for $600, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take you around town without gas or oil, this electric scooter is a great way to travel to and from work or your friends houses this year. It supports riders up to 220 pounds and the electric 350W motor can let you ride at up to 19 MPH. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 17 miles of riding as well, which is plenty to get to most downtown locations. There’s a LCD display that showcases your speed, headlight status, and battery indicator at a glance, making it easy to know how much more you can ride before it’s time to plug back in. Plus, the scooter only weighs 32.6 pounds and folds down when needed to easily carry it inside when you arrive at a destination. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Hiboy’s discounts at this landing page.

