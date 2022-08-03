Audi EV models featured in hit Netflix film, plans to ramp US EV output

The new Netflix hit, “The Gray Man,” features several new Audi EV models, but Audi is not stopping there. The German automaker is rolling out extensive plans to expand its US EV market position.

If you watched Netflix’s latest hit thriller, “The Gray Man,” you may have noticed the head-turning Audi lead actor Ryan Gosling is driving. But this isn’t just any car – it’s a fully electric Audi RS e-tron GT.

Not only that, but Agent Dani Miranda (played by Ana de Armas) also drives an Audi EV in the movie; Armas drives a fully electric Audi Q4 (SUV) Sportback e-tron. In fact, the EV models played an essential role in the film.

Audi and the film producers worked together on choosing the perfect vehicles for the role. Joe Russo, one of the directors, mentions these new technologies as exciting and something not done before. He adds:

As much as I love the cars of the past and today, I am certainly most interested in where cars are going tomorrow. That is an exciting new frontier that’s going to bring whole new experiences for us not only as drivers or consumers but also people who have to coexist with cars.

The movie is showing in nearly 30 countries, and many global premiers featured the Audi EV models.

Meanwhile, the German automaker has significant plans to expand its EV fleet, particularly in the US.

Audi RS e-tron GT

Audi EV models in 2023

Audi plans to keep the momentum rolling with a fresh 2023 EV lineup; the automaker is flexing its innovative spirit to keep up in a rapidly changing industry. In fact, according to a press release, by the end of 2022:

Audi plans to have more fully electric models on sale in the United States than any other luxury brand.

This is quite the claim, as several legacy automakers and EV startups plan to ramp the production of electric models, yet the company will have a full slate of Audi EVs next year. The Audi Q4 e-tron and Q4 Sportback e-tron will join a full EV lineup, including:

Audi e-tron

e-tron S

e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron GT &

RS e-tron GT

The lowest-priced Audi EV is the e-tron Quattro, starting at $70,800. Audi continues breaking into the EV market, with all-electric Audi deliveries reaching 50,033 in the first half of 2022.

Furthermore, the automaker is rolling out an Audi charging hub for EV charging in urban areas. So far, feedback from pilot sites has been positive. The company plans to add three more hubs in 2023 and more by mid-2024.

