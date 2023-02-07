Genesis expands reach in US as EV sales extend into 13th state

Genesis Motor North America has announced the official expansion of EV sales into its 13th state. Starting today, customers can inquire with their local dealer about the availability of both the Genesis GV60 and Electrified G80 as it moves toward becoming an entirely all-electric brand by 2030.

Genesis exists as a luxury automotive brand under the Hyundai Motor Group umbrella. The name first came in the form of the Genesis sedan sold by Hyundai. After several years of impressive sales in the luxury market, Hyundai decided to spin Genesis out as its own stand-alone marque in 2015. Since then, Genesis has delivered multiple ICE models but has just recently begun adopting EV HMG’s technology.

In the fall the of 2021, Genesis announced the all-electric GV60, kicking off the luxury automaker’s commitment to abandon new combustion models by 2025 and strictly sell BEVs by 2030. First deliveries of the GV60 began in May of 2022 and since then, we’ve had the opportunity to test one out for ourselves.

It has since been joined by the Electrified G80 sedan, but both of these Genesis EVs have only been available in certain US markets. EV sales began in California where Genesis North America is headquartered and have slowly expanded through the country since. Today, Genesis announced its latest state for EV sales is Colorado.

The GV60 EV, now available for sale in Colorado / Credit: Genesis USA

Genesis officially begins EV sales in Colorado

The automaker states that customers in Colorado can now reach out to their local Genesis retailers to check the availability of both the GV60 SUV and Electrified G80. Genesis Motor North America chief operating officer Claudia Marquez spoke to the automaker’s continued expansion of US EV sales:

We are pleased to offer our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles to even more American consumers. Customers have been waiting patiently to get into GV60 and the Electrified G80, and we are pleased to expand the availability of these models to Colorado.

While both of Genesis’ current EV models are now available for purchase in Colorado (pending availability of course), that is not the case for the other states the automaker currently sells EVs in. For example, customers in Virginia can buy an Electrified G80, but not the GV60. Here’s how Genesis’ EV sales grid currently breaks down:

The GV60 is now available in nine states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Utah, and Washington

The Electrified G80 on the other hand, is available for sale in 13 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Utah, Virginia, and Washington



Regardless of what EV model you choose (as long as you’re located in one of the states above), Genesis is still offering three years of complimentary 30-minute charging sessions through its collaboration with Electrify America. You can check the availability of both the GV60 and Electrified G80 through the Genesis website.