An Ohio company just landed the largest state EV bus contract ever

Endera, which manufactures mid-sized commercial EVs, just scored the largest state EV bus contract in the United States to date.

Endera was awarded the contract through its distribution partner, Coachwest, for up to 1,000 electric buses by Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) in San Bernardino County, California, on behalf of the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CALACT).

CALACT, with more than 300 members, is the largest state transit association in the United States, and it procures fleets collectively.

Around 1,000 of Endera’s B-series buses are expected to be purchased from the CALACT contract by 2025, with additional electric buses procured over the entire five-year contract period.

The B-Series (Endera makes both electric and gas B models) offers a 12-passenger + 2 and a 16-passenger + 2 wheelchair seating option, with additional floor plans available. Endera says the series has a lightweight body design and can charge in as little as 45 minutes. All three models have a 150-mile range, but the spec sheets don’t give any further details about the electric powertrains.

Endera is a vertically integrated commercial EV maker – that is, it manufactures both electric powertrains and vehicle bodies for vehicles such as school buses and box trucks at its 250,000-square-foot factory in Ottawa, Ohio. The company offers vehicle design, manufacturing, and service. Its R&D center is in Pomona, California.

