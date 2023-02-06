Hiboy KS4 electric scooter ride for 17 miles per charge at low of $400 in New Green Deals

Hiboy is discounting a selection of its electric scooter models from $370 just in time for Valentine’s Day. With several to choose from, we recommend checking out the KS4, which features a top speed of 19 MPH and a range of 17 miles per charge. On sale right now for $400, this Valentine’s Day sale knocks a full $200 off its typical going rate and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.

Hiboy launches electric scooter Valentine’s Day sale

Hiboy is now offering its Valentine’s Day sale on a range of electric scooters from $370 shipped. Amazon is also matching some of the deals. Our top pick is the Hiboy KS4 Electric Scooter at $399.99 Prime shipped at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon, and is matched in price directly from Hiboy. Normally retailing for $600, today’s deal is a match for the lowest price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to take you around town without gas or oil, this electric scooter is a great way to travel to and from work or your friends houses this year. It supports riders up to 220 pounds and the electric 350W motor can let you ride at up to 19 MPH. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for up to 17 miles of riding as well, which is plenty to get to most downtown locations. There’s a LCD display that showcases your speed, headlight status, and battery indicator at a glance, making it easy to know how much more you can ride before it’s time to plug back in. Plus, the scooter only weighs 32.6 pounds and folds down when needed to easily carry it inside when you arrive at a destination. Don’t forget to check out the rest of Hiboy’s discounts at this landing page.

Anker’s just-released PowerHouse 767 power station sees $400 discount, more from $200

After just launching in the final month of 2022, we’re now seeing one of the first chances to save go live on Anker’s all-new PowerHouse 767. Arriving as the brand’s most capable portable power station to date, the recent release is now on sale via Amazon. Dropping down to $1,799 shipped for the very first time, you’ll have to apply the on-page coupon in order to cash-in on the savings. Good for $400 off the usual $2,199 price tag, this is marking a new all-time low from the $2,199 MSRP it launched with last month. Also available directly from Anker’s own storefront, too.

Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-C-A, and a pair of car outlets. We breakdown what to expect in our coverage from back in December, too.

Know where your energy is going with Sense

Amazon is offering the Sense Energy Monitor for $259 shipped. Typically $300, today’s discount marks the first sale since the holiday season when it fell as low as $199 over Black Friday. The Sense Energy Monitor is perfect for monitoring your home’s electric usage. It installs inside of your home’s electrical panel and connects to Wi-Fi for monitoring through either a website or smartphone app. While this specific kit is made to monitor whole-home usage, there are expansion kits that allow you to track things more granular. Once you add an expansion kit, you’ll be able to monitor specific rooms and such to see how much power those circuits use. However, by itself, Sense can monitor and recognize most appliances and other devices that pull over 60W of power. Within the first month, it’ll typically find around 12 of those items, though after a year it should dial that in with around 25 to 30 devices being monitored just by their power draw. With all the information that Sense provides from energy usage, you’ll be able to find circuits, rooms, or devices in your home that use energy when they shouldn’t, making your house more energy-efficient all around.

New Tesla deals

After checking out the Hiboy KS4 electric scooter on sale above, if you keep read, you’ll find a selection of new green deals that will make your Tesla experience better in multiple areas. From storage to keep recordings on to phone mounts, car chargers, and anything else we can find, it’ll be listed below. Each day we’ll do our best to find new and exciting deals and ways for you to save on fun accessories for your Tesla, making each trip unique. For more gift ideas and deals, check out the best Tesla shop. Keep reading on for e-bike, Greenworks, and other great deals.

New e-bike deals + electric scooter discounts

If you’re looking to get out and enjoy the sunshine still after using your new electric mower, than we recommend you experience it than on another e-bike or electric scooter you just got at a fantastic price through one of our deals and sale below. You can use it for fun, exercise, or even transportation to and from work or the coffee shop. We have several people here that will regularly commute to coffee shops or offices on their e-bike, as it cuts down on fossil fuel usage as well as allows them to enjoy some time outdoors on nice sunny days. Below, you’ll find a wide selection of new e-bike deals and electric scooter deal in all price ranges, so give it a look if that’s something you’d be interested in picking up. As always, the newest e-bike deal and electric scooter discounts and sales will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.

Additional New Green Deals

After shopping the Hiboy KS4 electric scooter on sale above, be sure to check out the other discounts we found today. These new green deals are wide-ranging from outdoor lawn equipment to anything else we find that could save you money in various ways, be that cutting gas and oil out of your life or just enjoying other amenities that energy-saving gear can bring. As always, the newest deals will be at the top, so shop quick as the discounts are bound to go away soon.