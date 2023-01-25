Tesla (TSLA) releases Q4 2022 results: beats earnings and misses on revenue

Tesla (TSLA) has released its financial results and shareholders letter for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 after market close today.

Tesla Q4 2022 earnings expectations

Yesterday, we posted our Tesla Q4 2022 earnings preview with Wall Street expectations and crowdsourced expectations.

The Wall Street consensus for this quarter was $24.6 billion in revenue and earnings of $1.13 per share.

These would again be new records for Tesla thanks to new record deliveries of over 405,000 electric vehicles during the quarter.

However, it’s also a problematic quarter to estimate due to Tesla offering significant discounts on many vehicles delivered in December. Furthermore, we expected a ramp-up of Tesla’s energy business, which is also harder to estimate.

Tesla Q4 2022 financial results

Just after the market close today, Tesla released its financial results and confirmed that it managed to slightly beat earnings and missed on revenue by $300 million.

Tesla reported $24.3 billion in revenue in Q4 2022, down $300 million from Wall Street’s expectations, but it did beat earnings expectations with $1.19 per share.

The company managed to increase its cash position by just over $1 billion during the quarter and it now sits on an impressive $22 billion pile of cash.

For the full year of 2022, the automaker managed to generate over $12 billion in net income, which is impressive as many other automakers are struggling to make money selling electric cars.

Here’s Tesla’s Q4 2022 results:

Here’s Tesla’s Q4 2022 shareholder presentation in full and conference call: