This electric performance boat voyaged from Florida to the Bahamas on a single charge

Marine electrification specialist Voltari has begun showcasing the capabilities of its flagship electric performance boat – the Voltari 260. This 740 horsepower all-electric vessel is a culmination of previous companies combining their expertise in carbon fiber and electric powertrains that not only go fast, but also far. Recently, the Voltari team took the 260 out from Florida through the Gulf Stream waters to the Bahamas on a single charge. You’ve gotta check out the innovation that went into this build in the video below.

Voltari Electric was founded in Canada in 2021, but its roots in marine technology date back to 2009 when LTS Marine was founded by the former’s current CTO Bruno Tellier and director of innovation, Jean-Francoise Lavigne. LTS originally designed, manufactured and assembled turn key systems including electric motors, vehicle controllers, energy reserves, and onboard charging systems.

Around the same time, Voltari CEO Cam Heaps took a break from running Canada’s greenest brewery to found Carbon Marine. From that point on, Cam and his team looked to utilize advanced carbon fiber laminates in the marine industry to support performance boat manufacturing.

In 2021, Voltari wholly-acquired both Carbon Marine and LTS Marine and got to work on delivering its first all-electric performance boat model called the Voltari 260.

The Voltari 260 all-electric performance boat / Credit: Voltari







This 740 hp electric performance boat can go

Voltari’s first electric performance boat is available for sale now for only $450,000, but is also touting some pretty impressive specs for the segment. It comes equipped with a 142 kWh lithium-ion battery pack system that can deliver about 544 kW of peak power, equating to 740 horsepower on the water.

In the “making of” video below, CEO Cam Heaps spoke to how Voltari’s separately acquired technologies combined to create a perfect storm of electric boat performance and with it, a desire to shake up the entire industry:

Between the carbon fiber construction, the continuous high kilowatt electric propulsion, and the championship race hulls, you put those three together and you’ve now got a marine EV brand positioned to excite the category and be the catalyst for change to what is a new world of boating that is beyond electric.

Voltari recently took its electric performance boat beyond the United States, trekking 91 miles from Key Largo, Florida to Bimini, Bahamas – all on a single charge. Although the Voltari 260 can reach a top speed of 60 mph on the water, it cruised at a very docile 5 mph for its international journey in order to maximize its range.

According to Plug Boats who covered the journey, it marks the longest overseas distance traveled by a performance electric boat without recharging of any kind. Heaps once again spoke to the successful feat at sea:

We are beyond proud of what we have accomplished as a team. We created the Voltari 260 to provide freedom to explore open waters on long run times and with the success of this trip, the team has witnessed firsthand the capabilities of our newest innovation in this rapidly emerging industry. The Bahamas crossing was the first step in proving to the world how we provide a thrilling boating experience with minimal impact to the environment and maximum enjoyment.

Voltari isn’t done either. Its president Tim Markou says the company not only set out to break records, but became even more confident in its technology during the trip through the Caribbean. This will certainly be an electric boat maker to keep an eye on. To learn more about Voltari’s history and boat technology, check out the video below.